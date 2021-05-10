USD/JPY snaps three-day downtrend towards regaining 109.00 as Tokyo open welcomes risk-on mood

- USD/JPY keeps bounce off two-week low, refreshes intraday top of late.
- Market sentiment improved as downbeat US jobs defy odds of Fed’s tapering.
- Vaccine news, covid updates and ongoing Iran nuclear deal add to the optimism.
- An absence of major data/events highlights risk-catalysts for near-term direction.
USD/JPY refreshes intraday high with 108.78, stay on the front foot, as markets in Tokyo open for Monday. In doing so, the risk-barometer portrays the traders’ upbeat mood after Friday’s US data back the extension of easy money policies. Also on the positive side could be the latest updates concerning the coronavirus (COVID-19), Iran and vaccinations.
Risk-on it is…
The disappointment over Friday’s US monthly jobs report favored equity buyers and dragged down the US dollar index (DXY) the previous day. However, receding challenges to the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) easy money policies triggered market optimism, which in turn propels USD/JPY, afterward.
It should be noted that the European Union (EU) ability to sign a major vaccine deal with the Pfizer-BioNTEch as well as Iran’s no dumping of the nuclear talks with the US, surprisingly, add to the latest risk-on mood.
Alternatively, Brexit jitters and political uncertainty in the UK, as well as the covid woes in Japan, test the bulls. “Japan's confirmed daily coronavirus infections topped 6,000 for the third straight day on Sunday, while the number of patients with severe symptoms rose to a record 1,144, amid the spread of more contagious variants,” said Kyodo News.
Amid these plays, US 10-year Treasury yields regain 1.60% level, up 2.1 basis points (bps), whereas S&P 500 Futures gain 0.26% while Nikkei 225 marks a 0.92% intraday gain by the press time.
Looking forward, Japan’s covid concerns may join a light calendar to dent the USD/JPY upside towards 109.00. However, market optimism seems to back the bulls, for now.
Technical analysis
Despite bouncing off a 50-day EMA level near 108.40, USD/JPY buyers need to close beyond the immediate hurdle around 108.85, comprising 21-day SMA, to convince the markets.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.78
|Today Daily Change
|0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12%
|Today daily open
|108.65
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.71
|Daily SMA50
|108.9
|Daily SMA100
|106.62
|Daily SMA200
|105.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.29
|Previous Daily Low
|108.34
|Previous Weekly High
|109.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.34
|Previous Monthly High
|110.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.93
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.23
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.81
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.13
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: EU vaccine deal helps extend US NFP-led run-up to fresh multi-day top towards 1.2200
EUR/USD begins the week with an uptick to refresh highest levels since February 26, wobbles around the top of late. EU battles for more vaccines as jab jitters disappoint the bloc members, Brexit, sluggish data add to the fears. DXY marked the biggest daily losses in six months after NFP debacle.
GBP/USD flirts with three-week high near 1.4000 as Scottish elections, Brexit test buyers
GBP/USD needs strong push to keep Friday’s biggest jump since April 19, trying to stay positive of late. Nicola Sturgeon wins Scottish election but SNP needs majority for second referendum. Exporters from UK freeports face tariffs to 23 countries following fresh post-Brexit trade agreements.
Dogecoin: Defending 21-DMA is critical for DOGE after Musk calls it a ‘hustle’
The selling pressure in the Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) remains unabated for the second straight day on Sunday, as the corrective mode from all-time highs of $0.7605 remains intact. DOGE bulls remain hopeful as 21-DMA support holds, with RSI still bullish.
EUR/USD: EU vaccine deal helps extend US NFP-led run-up to fresh multi-day top towards 1.2200
EUR/USD begins the week with an uptick to refresh highest levels since February 26, wobbles around the top of late. EU battles for more vaccines as jab jitters disappoint the bloc members, Brexit, sluggish data add to the fears. DXY marked the biggest daily losses in six months after NFP debacle.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq: Can the Fed pump anymore after weak jobs report
Well, that was an interesting jobs report. Not too many people were forecasting that one. Just in case you missed it NFP were forecast to come in around the 1 million jobs gained but instead the US only added 266k.