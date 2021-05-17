USD/JPY slides to three-day lows, bears eyeing 109.00 mark

- A combination of factors dragged USD/JPY lower for the third consecutive session on Monday.
- Friday’s disappointing US Retail Sales, sliding US bond yields continued undermining the USD.
- Persistent coronavirus jitters benefitted the safe-haven JPY and contributed to the selling bias.
The USD/JPY pair edged lower heading into the European session and dropped to three-day lows, around the 109.15 region in the last hour.
The pair struggled to capitalize on its modest intraday uptick, instead met with some fresh supply near mid-109.00s and has now drifted into the negative territory for the third straight session. Friday's disappointing US Retail Sales figures reaffirmed the Fed's dovish view and kept the US dollar bulls on the defensive. This, in turn, capped the upside for the USD/JPY pair.
In fact, the headline sales remained virtually unchanged during the reported month, marking a sharp deceleration from March's upwardly revised reading of 10.7% (9.8% estimated previously). Adding to this, sales excluding autos decline 0.8% MoM in April, while the closely watched Retail Sales Control Group also fell short of market expectations and came in at -1.5%.
Bearish traders further took cues from the ongoing decline in the US Treasury bond yields, which was seen as another factor that acted as a headwind for the USD. On the other hand, worries over the continuous surge in new coronavirus cases in Asia underpinned the safe-haven Japanese yen and further contributed to the USD/JPY pair's intraday decline back closer to the 109.00 round figure.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US on Monday. Hence, the US bond yields will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment will drive demand for the safe-haven JPY and allow traders to grab some short-term opportunities on the first day of a new trading week.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.18
|Today Daily Change
|-0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|109.28
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.76
|Daily SMA50
|109.08
|Daily SMA100
|106.9
|Daily SMA200
|105.96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.66
|Previous Daily Low
|109.19
|Previous Weekly High
|109.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.35
|Previous Monthly High
|110.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.37
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.1
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.91
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.57
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.85
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.04
EUR/USD hovers above 1.21 as US Treasury yields ease
EUR/USD is trading below 1.2150 but off the lows, as US Treasury yields retreat and weigh on the dollar. Earlier, the safe-haven greenback benefited from flows after China reported disappointing data. Fed officials are set to speak later in the day.
GBP/USD trades around 1.41 as the UK eases restrictions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, off the lows as the dollar edges lower with US Treasury yields. The UK is extending its reopening on Monday with additional activities and international travel expanded. Britain proposes food checks in the Irish Sea as leftovers from Brexit remain.
Dogecoin Price remains on track to hit new all-time highs at $1
Dogecoin price shows resilience as it treads the demand zone extending from $0.489 to $0.522. The 100 four-hour SMA at $0.504 coincides with this range and adds credence to a potential bounce. Clearing the $0.569 resistance will allow DOGE to skyrocket 75% to $1.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Don’t fight the Fed continues to be the narrative as data disappoints
Equity indices look set to close the week in positive mode despite poor retail sales data. Meme retail stocks roar back as Bitcoin struggles to hold 50,000. Big tech also sees flows as equity inflows continue for the 14th week.