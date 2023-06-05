USD/JPY sits near multi-day peak, around 140.25-30 area amid stronger USD

- USD/JPY gains traction for the second straight day on Monday amid broad-based USD strength.
- Bets for a 25 bps Fed rate hike in June push the US bond yields higher and underpin the buck.
- Fears of an intervention lend some support to the JPY and could cap further gains for the pair.
The USD/JPY pair builds on Friday's strong intraday positive move and gains some follow-through traction for the second successive day on Monday. The pair maintains its bid tone through the first half of the European session and currently trades around the 140.25-140.35 region, just a few pips below a four-day high touched in the last hour.
The post-NFP US Dollar (USD) recovery from over a one-week low remains uninterrupted on the first day of a new week and is seen as a key factor acting as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair. Despite the mixed US jobs data released on Friday, the markets are still pricing in the possibility of another 25 bps rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) at its policy meeting later this month. This, in turn, remains supportive of a further rise in the US Treasury bond yields and continues to underpin the Greenback.
The Japanese Yen (JPY), on the other hand, is weighed down by a more dovish stance adopted by the Bank of Japan (BoJ). Apart from this, the prevalent risk-on mood - as depicted by a generally positive tone around the equity markets - further dents the JPY's relative safe-haven status and lends additional support to the USD/JPY pair. That said, the prospect of Japanese authorities intervening in the markets helps limit deeper losses for the JPY and caps any further gains for the major, at least for now.
This, in turn, warrants some caution for aggressive bullish traders and before positioning for any further intraday appreciating move. The fundamental backdrop, however, suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/JPY pair is to the upside. Trades now look to the US ISM Services PMI, due later during the early North American session. Apart from this, the US bond yields will drive the USD, which, along with the broader risk sentiment, should provide fresh impetus to the major.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|140.29
|Today Daily Change
|0.33
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|139.96
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|137.86
|Daily SMA50
|135.32
|Daily SMA100
|133.96
|Daily SMA200
|137.29
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|140.07
|Previous Daily Low
|138.6
|Previous Weekly High
|140.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|138.43
|Previous Monthly High
|140.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|133.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|139.51
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|139.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|139.02
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|138.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|137.56
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|140.49
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|141.01
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|141.95
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
