USD/JPY sinks to two-month low amid softening US inflation, Fed rate hike speculations

- US inflation seems to be easing, with June’s Producer Price Index (PPI) missing estimates and the previous month’s data. The Core PPI, excluding volatile items, also showed signs of weakening.
- The Federal Funds Rate (FFR) is expected to peak at 5.25%-5.50% for the remainder of the year, according to money market futures, despite softening inflation data.
- Japanese households expect higher inflation levels, averaging 10.5% for next year, well above the BoJ’s 2% target.
The USD/JPY extended its losses for the sixth consecutive trading session and broke to a new two-month low of 137.92 on speculations the US Federal Reserve would hike in July to reach its peak rates as inflation continued to ease. Hence, the USD/JPY is trading at 137.98, below the psychological 138.00 figure, after hitting a daily high of 138.95.
Yen strengthens as the USD softens, following disappointing US PPI data and low bond yields
Inflation in the United States (US) is edging lower after data revealed that the June Producer Price Index (PPI) missed estimates of the downside following Wednesday’s consumer inflation report. PPI expanded at a 0.1% YoY pace, beneath forecasts of 0.4%, and lower than May 1.1%, while Core PPI, which strips volatile items, showed signs of losing steam and expanded at a 2.4% YoY pace, below estimates of 2.6% and the previous month’s 2.8%.
Although the data would justify a pause on the Fed’s tightening cycle, money market futures think otherwise. According to the CME FedWatcth Tool, odds for a quarter of a percentage increase lie above 90%. Even though Fed Chair Jerome Powell and some of his colleagues expressed that “a couple” of increases are pending, investors pared those bets. That said, the Federal Funds Rate (FFR) is expected to peak at 5.25%-5.50% for the remainder of the year.
That would likely keep the greenback pressured, as shown by the US Dollar Index (DXY). The DXY, which tracks the buck’s performance against other currencies, tumbled to a new 15-month low of 99.741, losing 0.80%. Another factor weighed by lower inflation levels in the US is bond yields, with the US 10-year note rate sitting at 3.767%, down nine basis points.
Therefore, the USD/JPY has dropped 4% since July 6, mainly attributed to a soft US Dollar and lowes US bond yields.
On the Japanese front, households’ expectations for higher inflation levels put pressure on the Bank of Japan (BoJ). According to Reuters, “Households expect inflation to average 10.5% a year from now, the June survey showed, down from 11.1% in the previous survey but well above the BOJ’s 2% target.” That comes at the expense of BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda’s stance to keep monetary policy loose until the BoJ sees clear evidence that inflation will persist at around 2%.
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The USD/JPY has tumbled below the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of 138.79, extending its downward path past the top of the Ichimoku Cloud. With USD/JPY prices dropping inside the Cloud suggests the trend is still strong. The Tenkan-Sen crossing below the Kijun-Sen, while the Chikou Span standing below the price action, means the USD/JPY shifted bearish and could threaten to edge lower. First support emerges at the 137.00 mark, followed by the 200-day EMA at 136.40. Conversely, if USD/JPY buyers reclaim 138.00, that could pave the way to regain the 100-day EMA, followed by the 139.00 figure.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|138.03
|Today Daily Change
|-0.47
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34
|Today daily open
|138.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|142.79
|Daily SMA50
|139.99
|Daily SMA100
|136.96
|Daily SMA200
|137.16
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|140.39
|Previous Daily Low
|138.16
|Previous Weekly High
|144.91
|Previous Weekly Low
|142.07
|Previous Monthly High
|145.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|138.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|139.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|139.54
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|137.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|136.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|135.4
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|139.88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|141.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|142.11
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
