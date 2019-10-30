USD/JPY side-lined below 109.00 ahead of FOMC decision

- USD/JPY undermined by US-China trade deal jitters-led risk aversion.
- All eyes on the US ADP jobs data and FOMC rate decision for fresh direction.
The USD/JPY pair is seen in a phase of consolidation in early Europe, having failed to regain the 109 handle on several occasions in the Asian trades this Wednesday.
Fed rate decision in focus
The spot sticks to its recent trading range below the 109 handle, as the tepid risk sentiment, in light of a potential delay in the signing of the US-China trade deal, continues to favor the safe-haven Yen.
A US administration official said on Tuesday, an interim US-China trade agreement might not be completed in time for signing in Chile next month as expected. This spooked the markets and sent the Wall Street stocks stumbling, with the Asian equities tracking its US peers lower. The Japanese benchmark, the Nikkei 225 index, closed 0.60% lower.
Moreover, the pair’s upside remains capped amid negative tone seen in the US Treasury yields and US dollar across the board in the run-up to the expected Federal Reserve (Fed) 25-bps rate cut due later today at 1800 GMT.
However, the bears remain cautious, as the US dollar could likely see rebound versus its main rivals on the Fed announcements, as a rate cut is widely priced-in by the markets and hence, “buy the fact” trading cannot be ruled out.
Ahead of the FOMC decision, the major also awaits the US ADP Employment Change data for some fresh trading incentives, as trade and political headlines continue to dominate.
USD/JPY Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.85
|Today Daily Change
|-0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|108.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.16
|Daily SMA50
|107.56
|Daily SMA100
|107.58
|Daily SMA200
|109.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.02
|Previous Daily Low
|108.75
|Previous Weekly High
|108.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.25
|Previous Monthly High
|108.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.85
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.91
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.75
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.62
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.02
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.15
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.28
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds onto 1.11 ahead of a packed day
EUR/USD is trading above 1.11 ahead of a busy day including German inflation figures, US ADP jobs figures, US GDP, and the all-important Fed decision.
GBP/USD advancing toward 1.29 as Brits brace a December election
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.29 as markets are digesting parliament's decision to hold elections on December 12. Brexit is on hold and the Fed decision is eyed.
USD/JPY side-lined below 109.00 ahead of FOMC decision
USD/JPY undermined by US-China trade deal jitters-led risk aversion. All eyes on the US ADP jobs data and FOMC rate decision for fresh direction.
Gold: Bounces off three-month-old rising trendline ahead of Fed
With the recent trade/political headlines renewing risk aversion, Gold prices jump from a three-month-old ascending support line to trade near the 1490 region ahead of Wednesday's FOMC rate decision.
Forex Today: Super Wednesday features the Fed, US GDP, and lots more as Brits brace for "jingle polls"
Brits will go to the polls on December 12 after the House of Commons finally made its decision on Tuesday. The British press has dubbed the pre-Christmas elections as "jingle polls."