USD/JPY sees little action after BOJ's status rate decision, downgrade of economic assessment

- USD/JPY trades near 103.53 versus 103.67 early Thursday.
- BOJ keeps key policy tools unchanged, revises 2020 growth forecasts lower.
Bank of Japan's (BOJ) status quo rate decision and downward revision of current economic assessment struggles to elicit a reaction from yen traders, leaving USD/JPY sidelined above 103.50.
The Japanese central bank has kept interest rates unchanged at -0.1% and retained the 10-year yield target at about 0%. However, the bank has revised the gross domestic product (GDP) target for the fiscal year 2020 to -5.6% from the previous projection of -5.5%.
Other key points
Japan's economy is likely to follow an improving trend.
BOJ sees the fiscal year 2021 GDP forecast at 3.9% vs. 3.6% previously.
The bank projects a core CPI of 0.5% in the fiscal year 2021 versus 0.4% previously.
The bank will purchase the necessary amount of Japanese bonds without setting an upper limit so that 10-year JGB yields will remain at around 0%.
The rate decision and policy statement offer no hawkish/dovish surprises. As such, USD/JPY is barely moving.
The pair will likely drop below Wednesday's low of 103.45 if the US treasury yields decline, putting pressure on the dollar. The 10-year yield is currently sidelined near 1.08%, having risen from 0.90% to 1.18% earlier this month.
Investors are expecting the new US President to deliver a bigger spending package in follow-through to the recent announcement of the $1.9 trillion stimulus package. As such, most investment banks foresee a drop in the US dollar.
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|103.53
|Today Daily Change
|0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|103.52
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|103.58
|Daily SMA50
|103.87
|Daily SMA100
|104.56
|Daily SMA200
|105.75
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|103.93
|Previous Daily Low
|103.45
|Previous Weekly High
|104.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|103.53
|Previous Monthly High
|104.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|102.88
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|103.63
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|103.75
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|103.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|102.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|103.82
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|104.12
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|104.31
