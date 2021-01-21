USD/JPY sees little action after BOJ's status rate decision, downgrade of economic assessment

USD/JPY trades near 103.53 versus 103.67 early Thursday.

BOJ keeps key policy tools unchanged, revises 2020 growth forecasts lower.

Bank of Japan's (BOJ) status quo rate decision and downward revision of current economic assessment struggles to elicit a reaction from yen traders, leaving USD/JPY sidelined above 103.50.

The Japanese central bank has kept interest rates unchanged at -0.1% and retained the 10-year yield target at about 0%. However, the bank has revised the gross domestic product (GDP) target for the fiscal year 2020 to -5.6% from the previous projection of -5.5%.

Other key points

Japan's economy is likely to follow an improving trend. BOJ sees the fiscal year 2021 GDP forecast at 3.9% vs. 3.6% previously. The bank projects a core CPI of 0.5% in the fiscal year 2021 versus 0.4% previously. The bank will purchase the necessary amount of Japanese bonds without setting an upper limit so that 10-year JGB yields will remain at around 0%.

The rate decision and policy statement offer no hawkish/dovish surprises. As such, USD/JPY is barely moving.

The pair will likely drop below Wednesday's low of 103.45 if the US treasury yields decline, putting pressure on the dollar. The 10-year yield is currently sidelined near 1.08%, having risen from 0.90% to 1.18% earlier this month.

Investors are expecting the new US President to deliver a bigger spending package in follow-through to the recent announcement of the $1.9 trillion stimulus package. As such, most investment banks foresee a drop in the US dollar.

Technical levels

USD/JPY Overview Today last price 103.53 Today Daily Change 0.01 Today Daily Change % 0.01 Today daily open 103.52 Trends Daily SMA20 103.58 Daily SMA50 103.87 Daily SMA100 104.56 Daily SMA200 105.75 Levels Previous Daily High 103.93 Previous Daily Low 103.45 Previous Weekly High 104.4 Previous Weekly Low 103.53 Previous Monthly High 104.75 Previous Monthly Low 102.88 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 103.63 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 103.75 Daily Pivot Point S1 103.33 Daily Pivot Point S2 103.15 Daily Pivot Point S3 102.85 Daily Pivot Point R1 103.82 Daily Pivot Point R2 104.12 Daily Pivot Point R3 104.31



