USD/JPY rises to weekly highs above 109.00 after Trump’s speech

- Market sentiment improves after US President speech on Iran.
- Demand for safe-haven assets extend slide, Wall Street hits new highs.
The USD/JPY broke above 108.80 and climbed to 109.10, reaching the highest level since December 30. As of writing, it is hovering slightly above 109.00 with a robust bullish tone 135 pips above the Asian session low.
Trump’s speech: no escalation, more sanctions
US President Donald Trump delivered a statement about the crisis with Iran. He started mentioning no American was wounded during the missile attack on military bases in Iraq. He said the US will impose more powerful sanctions on Iran. Trump is now looking for a new deal with Iran and he wants NATO to increase its participation in Middle East operations.
His words were taken biased toward de-escalating in tensions according to the initial market reaction. Wall Street jumped to new record highs while gold prices tumbled. Crude oil collapsed with the WTI barrel falling under $60.00.
The Japanese yen tumbled across the board while at the same time the greenback remained strong versus main European currencies but lost ground against emerging market currencies.
USD/JPY breaks more resistance, back in the recent range
The pair is trading above 109.10, now looking at the 109.15/20 resistance that if broken, could lead to a test of 109.30. If the greenback keeps rising, the 109.70 zone will again be on the radar. The mentioned level is critical and a daily close on top would open the way to more gains. On the flip side, now 108.85 is the immediate support followed by 108.45 and then comes 108.25.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.99
|Today Daily Change
|0.43
|Today Daily Change %
|0.40
|Today daily open
|108.56
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.08
|Daily SMA50
|108.93
|Daily SMA100
|108.25
|Daily SMA200
|108.64
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.63
|Previous Daily Low
|108.26
|Previous Weekly High
|109.49
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.84
|Previous Monthly High
|109.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.49
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.4
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.11
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.85
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.07
EUR/USD holds near its daily lows after Trump’s speech
US President Trump made a statement on the latest developments on the Middle-East, pouring some cold water on a possible escalation. EUR/USD trades near its daily lows just above 1.1100.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3100 ahead of Brexit news
The GBP/USD pair seems to have found some stability in the 1.3100 price zone, as the market waits for the UK Parliament to vote on PM Johnson’s Withdrawal Agreement Bill this Thursday.
WTI plummets below $60 following US Pres. Trump's remarks on Iran conflict
Crude oil prices came under heavy selling pressure in the last hour after US President Donald Trump took the high road in US-Iran conflict. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at $59.90, losing 4.4% on a daily basis.
