The GBP/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's late rebound from an over one-week low – levels below the 1.3500 psychological mark – and trades with a negative bias for the third consecutive day on Wednesday. The downside, however, remains cushioned as investors seem reluctant to place aggressive directional bets ahead of the release of the latest UK consumer inflation figures and FOMC Minutes.

In the meantime, Tuesday's disappointing UK jobs report reaffirmed bets for a rate cut by the Bank of England (BoE) in March and continues to undermine the British Pound (GBP). Apart from this, a modest US Dollar (USD) uptick acts as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair during the Asian session. However, dovish Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations might cap gains for the USD and limit losses for the currency pair.

The overnight breakdown below the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart was seen as a key trigger for the GBP/USD bears. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) shows the histogram in negative territory but contracting, indicating the MACD line below the Signal line, and both hovering around the zero line. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits at 39 (bearish), recovering from oversold.

Meanwhile, the 200-period SMA trends gently higher, but the GBP/USD pair remains capped near this dynamic barrier. The near-term bias stays heavy while spot prices hold below the SMA. That said, the momentum would improve on a move above the said resistance, whereas a rejection there could keep sellers pressing the downside.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

GBP/USD 4-hour chart