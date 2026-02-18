TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Seems vulnerable near mid-1.3500s; UK CPI/FOMC Minutes awaited

  • GBP/USD remains on the back foot for the third straight day amid a modest USD strength.
  • Traders look to the UK consumer inflation figures and FOMC Minutes for a fresh impetus.
  • A convincing break and acceptance below the 200-period SMA on H4 favors bearish traders.
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Seems vulnerable near mid-1.3500s; UK CPI/FOMC Minutes awaited
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

The GBP/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's late rebound from an over one-week low – levels below the 1.3500 psychological mark – and trades with a negative bias for the third consecutive day on Wednesday. The downside, however, remains cushioned as investors seem reluctant to place aggressive directional bets ahead of the release of the latest UK consumer inflation figures and FOMC Minutes.

In the meantime, Tuesday's disappointing UK jobs report reaffirmed bets for a rate cut by the Bank of England (BoE) in March and continues to undermine the British Pound (GBP). Apart from this, a modest US Dollar (USD) uptick acts as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair during the Asian session. However, dovish Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations might cap gains for the USD and limit losses for the currency pair.

The overnight breakdown below the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart was seen as a key trigger for the GBP/USD bears. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) shows the histogram in negative territory but contracting, indicating the MACD line below the Signal line, and both hovering around the zero line. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits at 39 (bearish), recovering from oversold.

Meanwhile, the 200-period SMA trends gently higher, but the GBP/USD pair remains capped near this dynamic barrier. The near-term bias stays heavy while spot prices hold below the SMA. That said, the momentum would improve on a move above the said resistance, whereas a rejection there could keep sellers pressing the downside.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

Chart Analysis GBP/USD

Economic Indicator

Core Consumer Price Index (YoY)

The United Kingdom (UK) Core Consumer Price Index (CPI), released by the Office for National Statistics on a monthly basis, is a measure of consumer price inflation – the rate at which the prices of goods and services bought by households rise or fall – produced to international standards. The YoY reading compares prices in the reference month to a year earlier. Core CPI excludes the volatile components of food, energy, alcohol and tobacco. The Core CPI is a key indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Pound Sterling (GBP), while a low reading is seen as bearish.

Read more.

Next release: Wed Feb 18, 2026 07:00

Frequency: Monthly

Consensus: 3.1%

Previous: 3.2%

Source: Office for National Statistics

The Bank of England is tasked with keeping inflation, as measured by the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) at around 2%, giving the monthly release its importance. An increase in inflation implies a quicker and sooner increase of interest rates or the reduction of bond-buying by the BOE, which means squeezing the supply of pounds. Conversely, a drop in the pace of price rises indicates looser monetary policy. A higher-than-expected result tends to be GBP bullish.

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD onsolidates around mid-1.1800s as traders keenly await FOMC Minutes

EUR/USD onsolidates around mid-1.1800s as traders keenly await FOMC Minutes

The EUR/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's goodish rebound from the 1.1800 neighborhood, or a one-and-a-half-week low, and consolidates in a narrow band during the Asian session on Wednesday. Spot prices currently trade just below mid-1.1800s, nearly unchanged for the day.

GBP/USD seems vulnerable near mid-1.3500s; UK CPI/FOMC Minutes awaited

GBP/USD seems vulnerable near mid-1.3500s; UK CPI/FOMC Minutes awaited

The GBP/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's late rebound from an over one-week low – levels below the 1.3500 psychological mark – and trades with a negative bias for the third consecutive day on Wednesday. The downside, however, remains cushioned as investors seem reluctant to place aggressive directional bets ahead of the release of the latest UK consumer inflation figures and FOMC Minutes.

Gold regains positive traction after Tuesday's over 2% slump as traders await FOMC Minutes

Gold regains positive traction after Tuesday's over 2% slump as traders await FOMC Minutes

Gold gains some positive traction during the Asian session on Wednesday and recovers a part of the previous day's heavy losses more than 2%, to the $4,843-4,842 region or a nearly two-week low. The intraday move higher could be attributed to repositioning trade ahead of the release of the FOMC Minutes. 

Top Crypto Gainers: Jito drops, Morpho holds steady, Convex Finance climbs

Top Crypto Gainers: Jito drops, Morpho holds steady, Convex Finance climbs

Decentralized Finance tokens, including Jito, Morpho, and Convex Finance, rank among the top-performing crypto assets over the last 24 hours. Jito dips on Wednesday after rallying 22% the previous day on the launch of a new mainnet node.

UK jobs market weakens, bolstering rate cut hopes

UK jobs market weakens, bolstering rate cut hopes

In the UK, the latest jobs report made for difficult reading. Nonetheless, this represents yet another reminder for the Bank of England that they need to act swiftly given the collapse in inflation expected over the coming months. 

Ripple slides to $1.45 as downside risks surge

Ripple slides to $1.45 as downside risks surge

Ripple edges lower at the time of writing on Tuesday, from the daily open of $1.48, as headwinds persist across the crypto market. A short-term support is emerging at $1.45, but a buildup of bearish positions could further weaken the derivatives market and prolong the correction.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers