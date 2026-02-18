NZD/USD dives to near 0.6000 as RBNZ’s Breman downplays hawkish prospects

The NZD/USD pair is down 0.7% to near 0.6000 during the Asian trading session on Wednesday, following the monetary policy announcement by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ).

The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) has come under severe pressure as RBNZ Governor Anna Breman pushes back hopes of interest rate hikes in the near term in her remarks at the debut press conference after leaving the Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at 2.25%, as expected.

“Not planning to hike until we see a stronger economy, more inflationary pressure,” Breman said, and added, “There is possibility of rate hike by end of year.” Her comments were in contrast to what market experts anticipated before the monetary policy announcement. Analysts at ING said in a report that they anticipate the New Zealand (NZ) central bank to deliver two interest rate hikes in the third quarter this year.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) trades marginally higher ahead of the release of Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes of the January policy meeting, which will be published during the North American session. As of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades 0.1% higher to near 97.20.

In the policy meeting, the Fed announced a pause in the monetary easing cycle and indicated that upcoming policy meetings will be data-dependent.