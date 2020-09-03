USD/JPY retreats modestly from weekly highs, trades around 106.40

- USD/JPY touched a fresh weekly high of 106.56 on Thursday.
- US Dollar Index fell below 93.00 after US data.
- Focus shifts to Markit and ISM Services PMI data.
The USD/JPY pair rose to its highest level in a week at 106.56 on Thursday but edged slightly lower in the early American session. As of writing, the pair was up 0.2% on the day at 106.40.
USD weakens modestly after mixed US data
The initial market reaction to the macroeconomic data releases from the US caused the US Dollar Index (DXY) to retreat below 93.00.
The weekly report published by the US Department of Labor showed that Initial Jobless Claims declined by 130,000 to 881,000. This reading came in slightly better than the market expectation of 950,000. Other data from the US revealed that Unit Labor Costs in the second quarter rose by 9%, compared to analysts' estimate of 12.1%, and the trade deficit widened to $63.6 billion in July from $53.5 billion in June.
At the moment, the DXY is up 0.2% on the day at 92.85. Later in the session, the IHS Markit and the ISM will release the Services PMI reports.
Meanwhile, the S&P 500 futures are down 0.6% on the day and a selloff in major US equity indexes could help the JPY find demand as a safe-haven and continue to cap USD/JPY's upside.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.38
|Today Daily Change
|0.19
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|106.19
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.09
|Daily SMA50
|106.47
|Daily SMA100
|106.95
|Daily SMA200
|107.94
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.3
|Previous Daily Low
|105.85
|Previous Weekly High
|106.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.2
|Previous Monthly High
|107.05
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.13
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.02
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.93
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.67
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.37
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.56
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.82
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
