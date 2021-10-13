USD/JPY retreats further from multi-year tops, depressed below mid-113.00s

- USD/JPY witnessed some selling on Wednesday and snapped four days of the winning streak.
- A cautious market mood benefitted the safe-haven JPY and exerted some downward pressure.
- Retreating US bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive and contributed to the decline.
- Investors look forward to the US CPI report and FOMC minutes for a fresh directional impetus.
The USD/JPY pair edged lower through the Asian session and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the 113.35 region in the last hour.
The pair witnessed some selling during the first half of the trading action on Wednesday and eroded a major part of the overnight gains to the highest level since December 2018. This marked the first day of a negative move in the previous five sessions and was sponsored by a combination of factors.
Fears of a return of stagflation, along with concerns about spillover from China Evergrand's debt crisis continued weighing on investors' sentiment. This, in turn, extended some support to the safe-haven Japanese yen and turned out to be a key factor that exerted pressure on the USD/JPY pair.
Bearish traders further took cues from the overnight pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, which kept the US dollar bulls on the defensive. Apart from this, Wednesday's downtick could further be attributed to profit-taking amid extremely overbought conditions on short-term charts.
That said, the downside is likely to remain cushioned amid expectations for an early policy tightening by the Fed. Despite Friday's disappointing headline NFP print, investors seem convinced that the Fed remains on track to begin rolling back its massive pandemic-era stimulus as soon as November.
The markets also seem to have started pricing in the possibility of an interest rate hike in 2022 amid worries that the recent surge in crude oil/energy prices will stoke inflation. Hence, the focus shifts to the US consumer inflation figures, due later during the early North American session.
This will be followed by the release of the FOMC monetary policy meeting minutes. A stronger CPI print and (or) a hawkish Fed could bring further gains for the US currency. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment, would provide a fresh impetus to the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|113.38
|Today Daily Change
|-0.23
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|113.61
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|110.99
|Daily SMA50
|110.35
|Daily SMA100
|110.22
|Daily SMA200
|108.76
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|113.79
|Previous Daily Low
|113
|Previous Weekly High
|112.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|110.82
|Previous Monthly High
|112.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|109.11
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|113.49
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|113.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|113.15
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|112.68
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|112.36
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|113.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|114.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|114.72
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
