USD/JPY retreats from multi-week highs, stays in green near 107.70

- US Dollar Index climbs above 98.50 on Wednesday.
- China announces list of US imports exempt from tariffs.
- Coming up: August Producer Price Index from US.
Boosted by the improved market sentiment amid renewed trade optimism, the USD/JPY rose to its highest level since August 1 at 107.85 but struggled to preserve its bullish momentum. As of writing, the pair was up 0.17% on a daily basis at 107.72.
Earlier today, in an attempt to further ease the trade tension with the US, China's Finance Ministry released a list of US imports that will be exempt from China's tariffs. "China will consider tariff exemptions for additional products imported from the US," Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported.
Major European equity indexes gained traction on this announcement to reflect the strengthening risk-appetite, which made it difficult for the safe-haven JPY to find demand. Furthermore, the broad-based USD strength helped the pair continue to push higher. At the moment, the US Dollar Index is up 0.23% on the day at 98.55.
Eyes on Wall Street
Later today, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the Producer Price Index (PPI) data for August. Markets expect the core PPI that excludes food and energy price to tick up to 2.2% in August from 2.1%. In addition to the PPI data, markets will be paying close attention to the performance of Wall Street's main indexes to see if risk-on flows will continue to dominate the markets.
Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is posting modest daily losses despite the upbeat mood but this move seems to be a technical correction of the week-long rally that lifted the yield to its best level since August 12.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.7
|Today Daily Change
|0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|107.54
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.38
|Daily SMA50
|107.15
|Daily SMA100
|108.23
|Daily SMA200
|109.5
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.59
|Previous Daily Low
|107.18
|Previous Weekly High
|107.23
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.74
|Previous Monthly High
|109.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.45
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.43
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.28
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.03
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.88
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.69
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.84
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.1
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1000 in thin trading
The American dollar remains firm, although contained within familiar levels against most major rivals. The shared currency is the weakest after German 2019 GDP growth forecast was downgraded. Market players positioning for ECB.
GBP/USD probing the upside near 1.2370
GBP/USD caught a fresh bid-wave, as the bulls now probe the upside to make new highs above 1.2370 amid firmer US dollar and positive Brexit updates.
USD/JPY Analysis: dollar advances continues amid good mood
The USD/JPY is trading at its highest since last July, as the greenback continues to find support in rising government debt yields and a cautious stance ahead of the European Central Bank monetary policy meeting, in the absence of any other relevant data.
Gold trades with modest gains around $1490 level, lacks follow-through
Gold traded with a positive bias through the early European session on Wednesday and recovered a part of the previous session's slide to over four-week lows.
Yields Rise In Cautiously Optimistic Trade
Currency markets remained within tight ranges due to a lack of top-tier news or headlines. Tomorrow’s ECB meeting is also suppressing volatility.