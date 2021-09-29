USD/JPY retreats from multi-month tops, downside seems limited

- USD/JPY eased a bit from multi-month tops touched earlier this Wednesday.
- Retreating US bond yields weighed on the USD and exerted some pressure.
- The risk-on impulse should undermine the safe-haven JPY and limit losses.
The USD/JPY pair now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a range around the 111.50-40 region, just below 18-month tops touched earlier this Wednesday.
A combination of diverging forces failed to assist the pair to capitalize on a one-week-old strong bullish momentum and led to a subdued price action through the first half of the trading action. A modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields kept the US dollar bulls on the defensive and acted as a headwind for the USD/JPY pair. However, a positive turnaround in the global risk sentiment undermined the safe-haven Japanese yen and helped limit any meaningful downside.
Apart from this, the recent widening of the nominal yield differential between the US and Japanese government bonds should cap the JPY. The US Treasury bond yields have been rallying since the end of last week amid prospects for an early policy tightening by the Fed. It is worth recalling that the Fed hinted that it will begin rolling back its massive pandemic-era stimulus as soon as November. Adding to this, the dot plot indicated policymakers' inclination to raise rates in 2022.
Conversely, the 10-year Japanese government bond yields remained near zero due to the Bank of Japan's yield curve control policy. The fundamental backdrop favours bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains. Hence, the range-bound price move might still be categorized as a consolidation phase, especially after the recent upsurge of over 250 pips from the 109.10 region. This, in turn, suggests that any corrective pullback might be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited
Market participants now look forward to the release of Pending Home Sales data from the US. The key focus, however, will be on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks at the ECB Forum on Central Banking later during the North American session. This, along with the US bond yields, might influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the USD/JPY pair. Traders could further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment for some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|111.44
|Today Daily Change
|-0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|111.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|110.02
|Daily SMA50
|109.94
|Daily SMA100
|109.94
|Daily SMA200
|108.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|111.64
|Previous Daily Low
|110.94
|Previous Weekly High
|110.79
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.12
|Previous Monthly High
|110.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|111.37
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|111.2
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|111.08
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|110.65
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|110.37
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|111.78
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|112.06
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|112.48
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
