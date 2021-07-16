USD/JPY retreats from daily highs, looks to close the week flat around 110.00

- USD/JPY rose to a daily high of 110.35 on Friday.
- 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased its daily recovery gains.
- US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory after mixed US data.
After closing the previous two trading days in the negative territory, the USD/JPY pair staged a rebound and reached a daily high of 110.35 in the early American session. However, the pair struggled to preserve its bullish momentum and was last seen gaining 0.22% on the day at 110.10. For the week, USD/JPY remains on track to close virtually unchanged.
The broad-based USD strength helped USD/JPY gain traction ahead of the weekend. The risk-averse market environment helped the greenback find demand as a safe haven and the US Dollar Index (DXY) advanced to 92.75 before going into a consolidation phase. At the moment, the DXY is up 0.12% at 92.67.
Meanwhile, the mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction. The US Census Bureau reported that Retail Sales increased by 0.6% in June, beating the market expectation for a decline of 0.4%. On a negative note, the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index declined to 80.8 in July's advanced reading from 85.5 in June, missing analysts' estimate of 86.5.
USD/JPY near-term outlook
Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, thinks that USD/JPY could continue to push lower with a break below the July low at 109.54.
"USD/JPY’s recent bounce failed along the breached 2021 uptrend line, the outlook stays negative," Jones notes. "Attention is currently at the July low at 109.54. Failure here would put the 108.56 late May low and the 107.48 April low back on the map. Resistance above this week’s high at 110.70 comes in at the 110.97 March peak and also at the 111.11 June 24 as well as at the current July high at 111.66."
Additional levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|110.13
|Today Daily Change
|0.29
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|109.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|110.57
|Daily SMA50
|109.88
|Daily SMA100
|109.37
|Daily SMA200
|106.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.09
|Previous Daily Low
|109.71
|Previous Weekly High
|111.19
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.53
|Previous Monthly High
|111.12
|Previous Monthly Low
|109.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.86
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.95
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.5
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.29
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.05
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.26
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.42
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.18 as markets digest US data
EUR/USD is battling the 1.18 level after US Retail Sales beat estimates but came on top of a downward revision. Consumer sentiment missed expectations but inflation expectations advanced. Covid headlines are also eyed.
GBP/USD pressured around 1.38 after mixed US data
GBP/USD is trading around 1.38 down on the day after US Retail Sales beat estimates but consumer sentiment missed expectations. Hawkish BOE comments support sterling ahead of Britain's reopening on Monday.
XAU/USD flirts with daily lows, just above $1,820 level
Gold remained on the defensive through the first half of the European session and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily trading range, just above the $1,820 level.
Bitcoin miners evolve and adapt while bulls gear up for $38,000
Bitcoin price has been tightening as it consolidates in a slim range. The recent price action seems to have developed into a bullish pattern that hints at a potential impulsive move if BTC manages to slice through a critical resistance level.
GME Stock News: Gamestop trades lower after Netflix emerges as a new rival
NYSE:GME dipped by 0.48% on Thursday, as the broader markets continued to show volatility. Netflix announces its entry into the videogame market. AMC outpaces the market as the meme stock bucks its recent trend.