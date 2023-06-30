USD/JPY retreats from 145.00 YTD high as Japanese authorities signal intervention, falling US yields

NEWS | | By Christian Borjon Valencia
  • The USD/JPY pulls back from YTD high as Japan’s Finance Minister Suzuky warns against excessive yen depreciation.
  • The slowdown in the US Core PCE, the Fed’s preferred inflation indicator, reduces investor expectations for a double Fed rate hike.
  • Despite Tokyo Core CPI exceeding the BoJ’s 2% target for thirteen months, the BoJ reaffirms its commitment to ultra-loose monetary policy.

USD/JPY retreats from a year-to-date (YTD) high at 145.07 as Japanese authorities warned that “excessive yen weakening” could trigger action by Japanese authorities. That spooked USD/JPY buyers, which have been riding a rally that witnessed a 13% depreciation of the Japanese Yen (JPY) during the year. The USD/JPY is trading at 144.28, down 0.31%, as Wall Street closes.

Japanese authorities halt the USD/JPY rally; softer US inflation weighed on the US Dollar

The US Dollar (USD) remains pressured by an inflation report released by the Department of Commerce. The US Federal Reserve (Fed) preferred gauge for inflation, the Core PCE eased from highs around 4.7% YoY to 4.6% in May, while headline PCE decelerated at a faster pace, with monthly data slowing to 0.1% from 0.4% in April, and annually based numbers at 3.8% from 4.4%.

US Treasury bond yields tumbled after the data as investors see less likely the Fed will increase rates twice, as the dot-plot portrays. Meanwhile, the Fed’s 25 bps increase in July remains priced in, as shown by the CME FedWatch Tool odds at 84.3%.

Consequently, the US Dollar Index, a basket of peers that tracks its value against the greenback, dropped 0.41%, down to 102.933.

Other data witnessed the Chicago PMI improving to 41.5 but remaining in contractionary territory. The University of Michigan (UoM) revealed June’s latest poll, with Consumer Sentiment hitting the 64.4 threshold, above the preliminary reading of 63.9.

On the Japanese front, the Tokyo Core CPI, a critical inflation gauge, edged higher in June, with the index coming at 3.2% YoY, up from 3.1% in May. Even though the CPI stood higher than the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) 2% target for the thirteen-month, the BoJ remains committed to keeping its ultra-loose monetary policy stance. The BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda stated the bank would keep its current path unless inflation proves to be sustainable over the long term.

Given the backdrop, the USD/JPY was set to continue to rally. Still, Japanese Finance Minister Suzuky’s comments that Tokyo “would respond appropriately if the moves become excessive” capped the USD/JPY advancement.

USD/JPY Technical Levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 144.35
Today Daily Change -0.40
Today Daily Change % -0.28
Today daily open 144.75
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 141.43
Daily SMA50 138.6
Daily SMA100 136.14
Daily SMA200 137.23
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 144.9
Previous Daily Low 144.14
Previous Weekly High 143.87
Previous Weekly Low 141.21
Previous Monthly High 140.93
Previous Monthly Low 133.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 144.61
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 144.43
Daily Pivot Point S1 144.29
Daily Pivot Point S2 143.83
Daily Pivot Point S3 143.52
Daily Pivot Point R1 145.06
Daily Pivot Point R2 145.36
Daily Pivot Point R3 145.82

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

