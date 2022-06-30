- Risk-off impulse dominates the last trading day of June, boosting safe-haven peers.
- The USD/JPY falls from 137.00 below the 136.00 mark, weighted by the drop in US Treasury yields.
- The US Federal Reserve’s favorite inflation gauge, the core PCE came lower than the previous reading, signaling the effects of higher rates begin to feel.
The USD/JPY slides on Thursday, following a lower-than-expected inflation report, which could deter the US Federal Reserve from tightening at a faster pace amidst odds increasing of recession, keeping investors uneasy. At 135.85, the USD/JPY retreats from daily highs shy of 137.00, back below the 136.00 mark.
Negative sentiment and falling yields, a headwind for the USD/JPY
Risk aversion dominates the markets, as half/quarter/month-end flows bolstered the greenback. US equities remain heavy; the greenback rises shown by the US Dollar Index up by 0.04%, at 105.135, while US Treasury yields drop, led by the 10-year T-note rate at 3.00%, diving nine bps.
Besides that, fears of a recession as global growth stagnated, alongside high inflation, spurred a flight to safe-haven. Particularly in the USD/JPY, the yen remains bid, boosted by the fall in US Treasury yields, weighed by falling US inflation expectations, as illustrated by the five and 10-year break-even inflation rates, easing from YTD highs around 3.59% and 3.02% each, down to 2.59% and 2.36%, respectively.
Source: Tradingview/St. Louis FRED
In the meantime, US inflation, as measured by the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE), rose by 6.3% YoY, unchanged in May, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported. Meanwhile, the Fed’s favorite gauge of inflation, the core PCE, which excludes volatile items, grew 4.7%, YoY, lower than the 4.9% in April.
On the Japanese front, the docket revealed Industrial Production, which shrank faster than expected -1.3% MoM to -7.2%. Annually based, recovered some ground but stayed negatively at -2.8%, from a previous reading at -4.9%.
USD/JPY Key Technical Levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|135.89
|Today Daily Change
|-0.70
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.51
|Today daily open
|136.59
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|134.28
|Daily SMA50
|131.01
|Daily SMA100
|125.32
|Daily SMA200
|119.61
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|137
|Previous Daily Low
|135.77
|Previous Weekly High
|136.72
|Previous Weekly Low
|134.26
|Previous Monthly High
|131.35
|Previous Monthly Low
|126.36
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|136.53
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|136.24
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|135.91
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|135.22
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|134.68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|137.14
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|137.69
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|138.37
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
