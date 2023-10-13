- USD/JPY loses momentum, trading down 0.16% at around 149.57.
- US Consumer Sentiment falls to 63 in October, missing forecasts and previous month’s figures.
- Dovish comments from Fed officials, particularly Patrick Harker, weigh on USD.
The USD/JPY lost some traction influenced by falling US Treasury bond yields after softer data from the United States (US) shows Americans are growing less optimistic about the economic outlook. Additionally, dovish comments from US central bank officials weighed on the USD/JPY, which reached a high of 149.83 before sliding toward current exchange rates at around 149.57, down 0.16%.
Consumer Sentiment dives in the US, while Yen find support on intervention threats
In October, the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment dipped to 63 from last month’s 68.1 and missed forecasts of 67.2. Joane Hsu, director of the survey, said, “After stabilizing earlier this year, concerns about inflation have grown again.” Inflation expectations for one year rose from 3.2% to 3.8%, while for five years jumped to 3% from 2.8%.
During the week, Federal Reserve’s officials, except for Governor Michelle Bowman, remained dovish, suggesting that no additional hikes would be needed. However, the latest inflation figures on the producer and consumer side were mixed, with the latter slightly tilted to the upside, spurring speculations for further tightening.
Nevertheless, in recent comments from the Philadelphia Fed, President Patrick Harker stated the Fed is likely done raising rates while adding that banks have told the Fed that there's almost no activity for first-time home buyers given the rate level.
Aside from this, the economic docket in Japan witnessed a drop in Machinery Orders, blamed on worries of a possible global economic slowdown, as China’s wobbly recovery dampens appetite to invest. However, the Japanese Yen (JPY) remains boosted by the threats of intervention by Japanese authorities, following developments of October 3, with the USD/JPY plummeting 200 plus pips after the pair reached a YTD high of 150.16.
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The pair remains upward biased, but since reaching the 150.16 area on October 3, the USD/JPY has been unable to re-test the 150.00 figure after touching a four-week low of 147.27. For a bullish continuation, the pair must conquer 150.00, followed by the year-to-date (YTD) high of 150.16, before testing last year's high of 151.94. On the flip side, if USD/JPY drops below the October 12 low of 148.95, that could pave the way to test key support levels at the Tenkan-Sen level at 148.71, followed by the Kijun-Sen at 148.03.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|149.58
|Today Daily Change
|-0.23
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|149.81
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|148.8
|Daily SMA50
|147.02
|Daily SMA100
|144.14
|Daily SMA200
|138.78
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|149.83
|Previous Daily Low
|148.96
|Previous Weekly High
|150.16
|Previous Weekly Low
|147.32
|Previous Monthly High
|149.71
|Previous Monthly Low
|144.44
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|149.5
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|149.29
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|149.23
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|148.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|148.36
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|150.11
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|150.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|150.98
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
