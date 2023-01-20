  • USD/JPY gains positive traction on Friday and draws support from a combination of factors.
  • A further recovery in the US bond yields helps revive the USD demand and acts as a tailwind.
  • A positive risk tone undermines the safe-haven JPY and provides an additional lift to the pair.

The USD/JPY pair attracts some buyers on the last day of the week and steadily climbs back above the 129.00 mark during the Asian session. Spot prices, however, remain confined in a familiar range held since the beginning of this week, warranting caution for bullish traders before positioning for any further intraday positive move.

The US Dollar draws some support from a further recovery in the US Treasury bond yields and turns out to be a key factor acting as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond move away from its lowest level since mid-September touched on Thursday amid uncertainty over the Fed's rate-hike path.

In fact, the markets have been pricing in a greater chance of a smaller 25 bps Fed rate hike move in February. That said, the upbeat US macro data released on Thursday, along with the recent hawkish rhetoric from several Fed officials, suggest that borrowing costs are likely to remain elevated for longer, which, in turn, favours the USD bulls.

Apart from this, a generally positive tone around the equity markets undermines the safe-haven Japanese Yen and lends support to the USD/JPY pair. Investors turn optimism over a recovery in the world's second-largest economy after the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) kept its benchmark loan prime rate at historic lows for a fifth straight month on Friday.

The upside for the USD/JPY pair, meanwhile, remains capped, at least for the time being, amid fresh speculation that high inflation may invite a more hawkish stance from the Bank of Japan (BoJ) later this year. It is worth recalling that the BoJ earlier this week decided to leave its monetary policy settings unchanged, defying expectations for more hawkish signals.

Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop supports prospects for some meaningful upside for the USD/JPY pair, though the lack of a strong follow-through buying warrants caution. Market participants now look to the US Existing Homes Sales data, which, along with speeches by influential FOMC members, will drive the USD and provide some impetus to the USD/JPY pair.

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 129.14
Today Daily Change 0.70
Today Daily Change % 0.55
Today daily open 128.44
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 131.28
Daily SMA50 134.98
Daily SMA100 140.2
Daily SMA200 136.7
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 128.93
Previous Daily Low 127.76
Previous Weekly High 132.87
Previous Weekly Low 127.46
Previous Monthly High 138.18
Previous Monthly Low 130.57
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 128.21
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 128.49
Daily Pivot Point S1 127.82
Daily Pivot Point S2 127.2
Daily Pivot Point S3 126.65
Daily Pivot Point R1 128.99
Daily Pivot Point R2 129.55
Daily Pivot Point R3 130.16

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

