  • USD/JPY remains trading within a narrow range as traders brace for August’s US NFP.
  • The US ADP Employment change disappointed, but Chicago’s PMI exceeded estimates.
  • The BOJ would conduct purchasing operations of 10-year JGB notes in September, further confirming its dovish stance.

The USD/JPY is almost in the North American session, unable to crack a fresh YTD high, amidst a dismal sentiment, with US data led by the ADP report below estimates, while the Chicago PMI exceeds estimates. Today’s data, alongside Tuesday’s JOLTs report and consumer confidence, justifies additional tightening by the Fed.

The USD/JPY opened near the day’s highs, around 138.80, and struck a daily low at 138.26. However, buyers stepped and lifted the major towards its daily high at 138.90 before retreating toward current exchange rates. At the time of writing, the USD/JPY is trading at 138.62.

USD/JPY unfazed amid a lack of catalyst

The US ADP report for August showed that private hirings rose by 132K, less than the previous month’s 270K jobs. Worth noting that it’s the first release under a new survey format, so it should not be viewed as a prelude to Friday’s Nonfarm Payrolls report. According to Nela Richardson, ADP Chief Economist, “our data suggest a recent shift towards a more conservative hiring pace,” companies are at an inflection point. She added that hirings could shift from “supercharged job gains” to a more regular cycle.

Later, the Chicago PMI for August increased more than estimated, topping 52.2 vs. 52 expected by analysts.

Earlier, Cleveland’s Fed President Loretta Mester crossed newswires, reiterated her view of the Federal funds rate (FFR) being above 4% by 2023 and “hold it there.” She commented that she does not “anticipate the Fed cutting the FFR next year.”

In the meantime, the US Dollar Index tumbles 0.25% down at 108.547, while the US 10-year benchmark note rate is unchanged at 3.106%, a headwind for the USD/JPY.

Elsewhere, during the Asian session, Japanese retail sales exceeded estimates in July in tandem with consumer and industrial production. Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) announced that it would conduct purchasing operations of 10-year JGB notes, committed to its ultra-loose monetary policy stance.

USD/JPY Key Technical Levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 138.62
Today Daily Change -0.18
Today Daily Change % -0.13
Today daily open 138.8
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 135.49
Daily SMA50 135.89
Daily SMA100 132.92
Daily SMA200 124.6
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 139.08
Previous Daily Low 138.05
Previous Weekly High 137.76
Previous Weekly Low 135.81
Previous Monthly High 139.39
Previous Monthly Low 132.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 138.69
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 138.44
Daily Pivot Point S1 138.21
Daily Pivot Point S2 137.62
Daily Pivot Point S3 137.19
Daily Pivot Point R1 139.24
Daily Pivot Point R2 139.67
Daily Pivot Point R3 140.26

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

