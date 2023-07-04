USD/JPY remains on the defensive, below mid-144.00s on Japan intervention fears

- USD/JPY continues with its struggle to make it through 145.00 and edges lower on Tuesday.
- Intervention fears lend some support to the JPY and seem to be a key factor exerting pressure.
- The Fed-BoJ policy divergence should lend support ahead of the FOMC minutes on Wednesday.
The USD/JPY pair comes under some selling pressure on Tuesday and reverses a major part of the previous day's positive move back closer to the 145.00 psychological mark. Spot prices remain depressed through the first half of the European session and currently trade just below mid-144.00s, down 0.15% for the day.
Speculations for a potential intervention by the Japanese government to curb any further sharp decline in the domestic currency turn out to be a key factor acting as a headwind for the USD/JPY pair. In fact, Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki warned last week that the government will take appropriate steps should the Japanese Yen (JPY) weaken excessively. Adding to this, Japan’s top financial diplomat Masato Kanda said Tuesday that authorities were in close contact with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and communicating with various countries over currencies.
Apart from this, worries about a global economic downturn further benefits the safe-haven JPY, which, along with subdued US Dollar (USD) price action, contributes to the mildly offered tone surrounding the USD/JPY pair. That said, a big divergence in the monetary policy stance adopted by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) and the Federal Reserve (Fed) helps limit the downside. In fact, market participants seem convinced that the BoJ will focus on supporting a fragile economic recovery and stick to its ultra-ease monetary policy settings amid a view that inflation will slow later this year.
In contrast, the US central bank signalled in June that borrowing costs may still need to rise as much as 50 bps by the end of this year and the outlook was reinforced by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's last week. This, in turn, triggers a sharp intraday rise in the US Treasury bond yields and lends some support to the USD. That said, the softer US PCE Price Index released on Friday, along with Monday's weaker US ISM PMI, raises questions over how much headroom the Fed has to continue tightening its monetary policy, which, in turn, is holding back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets.
Traders also seem reluctant in the wake of relatively thin trading volumes on the back of the Independence Day holiday in the US and ahead of this week's key releases. The minutes of the June FOMC meeting are due on Wednesday and will be closely scrutinized for clues about the future rate-hike path. Apart from this, the US monthly jobs data - popularly known as the NFP report on Friday - will influence the USD and provide a fresh directional impetus to the USD/JPY pair. The fundamental backdrop, meanwhile, suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the upside.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|144.42
|Today Daily Change
|-0.26
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|144.68
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|141.91
|Daily SMA50
|139.01
|Daily SMA100
|136.4
|Daily SMA200
|137.24
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|144.91
|Previous Daily Low
|143.99
|Previous Weekly High
|145.07
|Previous Weekly Low
|142.94
|Previous Monthly High
|145.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|138.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|144.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|144.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|144.14
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|143.6
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|143.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|145.06
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|145.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|145.99
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains depressed near 1.0900 amid thin markets
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0900, holding lower ground in the European session. The main currency pair is undermined by a cautious market mood, which supports the safe-haven US Dollar. Thin trading to extend on the US Independence Day.
GBP/USD stabilizes near 1.2700 despite renewed US Dollar demand
GBP/USD is hovering around the 1.2700 level, struggling for a clear direction in the European session. Fears of recession and the US-China tussle put a floor under US Dollar, weighing on the major. Traders are likely to stay on the sidelines on the US Independence Day.
Gold accelerates to near $1,930 despite upbeat hawkish Fed bets
Gold price has climbed to near $1,930.00 in the European session. The precious metal has delivered a stellar rally despite investors are anticipating a small interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve in its July monetary policy.
Gemini’s Cameron Winklevoss offers DCG’s Barry Silbert ‘final deal’ in another open letter
Cameron Winklevoss, the co-founder of the Gemini crypto exchange, tweeted, “An Open Letter to Barry Silbert.” The three-page letter addresses the delays caused by DCG and the now-bankrupt Genesis in finalizing the repayment for the affected individuals.
Quiet start to an intense week as Fed plans to raise
The Independence Day holiday in the US means the week should start quietly in markets, but US data will soon attract the market's attention again now that a July Fed rate hike is a consensus view and there is also speculation about a move in September.