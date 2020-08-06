USD/JPY remains depressed near mid-105.00s, just above weekly lows

- USD/JPY traded with a mild negative bias for the third consecutive session on Thursday.
- Bears took cues from declining US bond yields, which capped a modest USD rebound.
- Thursday’s better-than-expected US jobless claims did little to provide any impetus.
The USD/JPY pair edged lower during the early North American session and was last seen trading near the lower end of its daily range, just below mid-105.00s.
The pair failed to capitalize on its attempted intraday bounce, instead met with some fresh supply near the 105.70 region and drifted into the bearish territory for the third consecutive session. The pullback was exclusively sponsored by the ongoing slump in the US Treasury bond yields amid doubts over the pace of the US economic recovery.
In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond dropped back closer to an all-time closing low level of 0.501%. This, in turn, kept a lid on a modest US dollar rebound from two-year lows and was seen as a key factor exerting some pressure on the USD/JPY pair, though the downside remains cushioned ahead of the weekly lows set on Wednesday.
On the economic data front, the US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims came in at 1.186 million as compared to 1.415 million expected. The data, however, did little to provide any meaningful impetus to the greenback as investors preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of Friday's official US monthly jobs report, popularly known as NFP.
Meanwhile, indications of a mixed opening in the US equity markets extended some support to the Japanese yen's safe-haven status and further collaborated to the weaker tone surrounding the USD/JPY pair. Bears now await a sustained weakness below the overnight swing low, around the 105.30 region, before positioning for any further depreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.5
|Today Daily Change
|-0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|105.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.37
|Daily SMA50
|107.1
|Daily SMA100
|107.51
|Daily SMA200
|108.21
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|105.87
|Previous Daily Low
|105.32
|Previous Weekly High
|106.13
|Previous Weekly Low
|104.19
|Previous Monthly High
|108.16
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|105.53
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|105.66
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.32
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.05
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.77
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|105.88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.15
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.43
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Gold hits a fresh record high, near $2065 region
Gold edged higher during the early North American session and shot to fresh record highs, around the $2064-65 region in the last hour.
EUR/USD trades around 1.1850 amid encouraging US jobless claims
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1850, off the new two-year highs. US jobless claims beat estimates with 1.186 million in the week ending on July 31, Tensions toward Friday's Non-Farm Payrolls are rising and fiscal stimulus talks are eyed.
GBP/USD holds onto gains after upbeat BOE decision
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3150, consolidating its gains. The BOE left rates unchanged, upgraded its 2020 GDP forecast, and refrained from hinting of negative rates.
Bitcoin gets ready for the trip to the moon
Global markets are waiting for the new triggers, Gold is still on the rise. Cryptocurrencies resumed the upside after a short period of consolidation. ETH/BTC continues the retreat from the recent high.
WTI resumes correction from five-month tops, around $42
The corrective decline in WTI (futures on Nymex) from five-month highs of $43.52 has regained traction in the European session, now knocking-off the rates below the $42 level.