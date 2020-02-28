USD/JPY remains depressed near 3-week lows, below 109.00 mark

- USD/JPY remains heavily offered on Friday and tumbles to over three-week lows.
- A selloff in equities, tumbling US bond yields continues to fuel the bearish trend.
- Fed rate cut speculations weighed on the USD and did little to ease the pressure.
The buying interest around the safe-haven Japanese yen remained unabated on Friday and dragged the USD/JPY pair to over three-week lows, below the 109.00 mark.
The pair extended its recent sharp retracement slide from multi-week tops and witnessed some heavy selling for the second consecutive session on Friday – also marking its fifth day of a negative move in the previous six.
USD/JPY extends the coronavirus-led downfall
A continuous rise in the new coronavirus cases outside China, which remains a key theme in the markets, continued fueling fears of its impact on the world economy and led to a brutal selloff in equity markets across the globe.
A week-long global market rout provided a strong boost to traditional safe-haven currencies, like the Japanese yen, and turned out to be one of the key factors that kept exerting some heavy pressure on the major.
The global flight to safety further forced the US Treasury bond yields to collapse to fresh record lows on Friday, which kept the US dollar bulls on the defensive and did little to stall the pair's ongoing steep decline.
The greenback was further pressurized by the fact that the market remains convinced that the Fed would need to cut interest rates in order to offset the negative impact of the deadly virus on the domestic economy.
This coupled with possibilities of some short-term trading stops being triggered below strong horizontal support near the 109.60 further contributed towards aggravating the bearish pressure surrounding the major.
Meanwhile, extremely oversold conditions on hourly charts helped ease the bearish pressure, at least for the time being, and assist the pair to rebound around 20 pips from Asian session swing lows, near the 108.80 area.
Friday's US economic docket – featuring the release of Personal Income/Spending data, Core PCE Price Index and Chicago PMI – might now be looked for some trading impetus, though is unlikely to be a game-changer.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.04
|Today Daily Change
|-0.80
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.73
|Today daily open
|109.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|110.05
|Daily SMA50
|109.61
|Daily SMA100
|109.23
|Daily SMA200
|108.41
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.47
|Previous Daily Low
|109.69
|Previous Weekly High
|112.23
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.66
|Previous Monthly High
|110.29
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|110.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.53
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.22
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.75
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.31
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.78
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|111.09
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds 1.10 as Fed cut odds rise amid the coronavirus crisis
EUR/USD is trading around 1.10, holding onto gains as the stock market crash and rush into bonds is raising the chances of the US Fed cutting rates. Further coronavirus headlines are awaited.
GBP/USD remains pressured amid Brexit rhetoric, coronavirus headlines
GBP/USD is trading below 1.29, close to the 2020 lows as concerns about a no-trade-deal Brexit are weighing on the pound. Coronavirus-linked USD weakness is minimal in this pair.
Forex Today: Coronavirus crash boosts EUR, JPY as USD only beats minors, more carnage awaited
The stock market sell-off has worsened as major US indices fell over 4% on Thursday and over 10% from the highs.
WTI: Bears break $46.00 to refresh 13-month low, focus on $44.50
WTI drops to $45.86, down 1.92%, during the early Friday. In doing so, the oil benchmark tests the lowest since January 02, 2019. Failures to register pullback, a sustained trading below the initial monthly bottom keeps sellers hopeful.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.