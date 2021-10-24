USD/JPY remains depressed below 113.50 amid weaker US dollar

USD/JPY starts the fresh trading session on a lower tone.

The pair posts a loss for a straight fourth day on a softer US dollar.

Investors discount interest rate hike expectations amid Powell's comment.

USD/JPY moves lower for the fourth straight day on Monday following the consistent downward pressure on the US dollar. The pair retreated from the highs of 2018 high near 114.69 on Wednesday. At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading at 113.47, down 0.05% so far.

A combination of factors downplayed the greenback. Fed’s President Jerome Powell warned of persistent higher inflation but sounded soft on the pace of rate hikes. Fed’s tapering expectations remained intact, which provided ground for the lower level of the US dollar.

In addition to that, traders enjoyed the optimism surrounding reaching a deal on social spending legislation, following talks between Democratic Senators Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin with US President Joe Biden. Furthermore, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also hinted at the finalization of an agreement on a social spending bill ahead of an infrastructure bill in the coming week.

The US benchmark 10-year T bond yields trades lower at 1.63% which undermines the demand for the greenback. The yields took a tour to the south following US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen remarks on inflation where she expected US inflation to return to normal by the second half of 2022.

On the other hand, the Japanese yen gained momentum on upbeat PMI data, and the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) view on growth amid reducing COVID-19 loan program if the coronavirus infections continue to decline.

As for now, traders are waiting for Japan’s Coincident Index Final, and US Chicago Fed National Activity Index SEP to gauge the market sentiment.

USD/JPY additional levels

Overview Today last price 113.55 Today Daily Change 0.03 Today Daily Change % 0.03 Today daily open 113.52 Trends Daily SMA20 112.65 Daily SMA50 110.96 Daily SMA100 110.57 Daily SMA200 109.17 Levels Previous Daily High 114.21 Previous Daily Low 113.41 Previous Weekly High 114.7 Previous Weekly Low 113.41 Previous Monthly High 112.08 Previous Monthly Low 109.11 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 113.72 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 113.9 Daily Pivot Point S1 113.22 Daily Pivot Point S2 112.92 Daily Pivot Point S3 112.43 Daily Pivot Point R1 114.02 Daily Pivot Point R2 114.51 Daily Pivot Point R3 114.81



