- USD/JPY oscillates in a narrow trading band amid subdued trading action on Thursday.
- A combination of factors undermines the JPY and extends some support to the major.
- Bets for less aggressive Fed rate hikes keep the USD bulls on the defensive and cap gains.
The USD/JPY pair lacks any firm directional bias and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses through the early European session on Thursday. The pair, however, manages to hold its neck above the daily low and is currently placed around the 136.65-136.70 area, nearly unchanged for the day.
The Japanese Yen is weighed down by the weaker domestic data, showing an unexpected current account deficit and an economic contraction during the third quarter. Apart from this, a goodish rebound in the US Treasury bond yields widens the US-Japan rate differential and further contributes to driving flows away from the JPY. This, in turn, assists the USD/JPY pair to attract some buying near the 136.25 region.
The intraday uptick, however, lacks bullish conviction and runs out of steam near the 137.25 zone amid subdued US Dollar demand. Expectations that the Fed will slow the pace of its policy tightening cycle keeps the USD bulls on the defensive and caps the upside for the USD/JPY pair. That said, the incoming positive US macro data has been fueling speculations that the Fed might lift rates more than recently projected.
This, in turn, holds back traders from placing aggressive bets around the USD/JPY pair and leads to a range-bound price action. Hence, the focus will remain glued to the upcoming FOMC policy meeting on December 13-14. Heading into the key central bank event risk, investors will confront the release of the latest US consumer inflation figures, which should influence the Fed's policy outlook and drive the USD demand.
This, in turn, will help determine the next leg of a directional move for the USD/JPY pair. In the meantime, traders on Thursday will take cues from the release of the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims data from the US, due later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment, will be looked upon for short-term trading opportunities around the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|136.71
|Today Daily Change
|0.27
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|136.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|138.74
|Daily SMA50
|143.67
|Daily SMA100
|141.09
|Daily SMA200
|134.83
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|137.86
|Previous Daily Low
|136.22
|Previous Weekly High
|139.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|133.62
|Previous Monthly High
|148.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|136.84
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|137.23
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|135.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|135.2
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|134.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|137.46
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|138.48
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|139.1
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
