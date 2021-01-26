USD/JPY remains confined in a range around 103.75 region

- USD/JPY extended its sideways consolidative price action for the second straight session on Tuesday.
- Weaker global risk sentiment underpinned the safe-haven JPY and capped the upside for the major.
- A modest USD uptick helped limit the downside ahead of this week’s key event/data risk from the US.
The USD/JPY pair struggled for a firm directional bias and remained confined in a range, around the 103.75 region through the early European session
A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus to the major, instead led to a subdued/range-bound price action for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. A modest pickup in the US dollar demand extended some support to the USD/JPY pair, albeit a weaker tone surrounding the equity markets underpinned the safe-haven Japanese yen and capped gains.
The German data released on Monday added to worries about the economic fallout from the current round of strict coronavirus restrictions and dampened the market mood. Adding to this, lingering concerns over potential roadblocks to US President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan and escalating US-China tensions in the South China Sea further weighed on investors' sentiment.
The lower risk appetite was reinforced by the ongoing slide in the US Treasury bond yields to three-week lows, which further collaborated to keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the USD/JPY pair. That said, investors now seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets, rather preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of the latest FOMC monetary policy decision on Wednesday.
This will be followed by the release of the Advance US Q4 GDP report on Thursday. Apart from this, investors will also keep a close eye on the timing and size of the US fiscal stimulus. This, along with developments surrounding the coronavirus saga, will influence the USD price dynamics and assist investors to determine the next leg of a directional move for the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|103.75
|Today Daily Change
|-0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|103.76
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|103.57
|Daily SMA50
|103.8
|Daily SMA100
|104.49
|Daily SMA200
|105.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|103.94
|Previous Daily Low
|103.67
|Previous Weekly High
|104.09
|Previous Weekly Low
|103.33
|Previous Monthly High
|104.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|102.88
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|103.77
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|103.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|103.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.53
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|103.91
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|104.05
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|104.17
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD stabilizes after upbeat UK jobs figures
GBP/USD has been stabilizing below 1.3650 after the UK Unemployment Rate beat estimates with 5% in November. Investors are eyeing US stimulus and vaccine news.
EUR/USD pressured toward 1.21 amid concerns about US stimulus
EUR/USD is on the back foot as President Biden's willingness to negotiate his stimulus deal is seen as creating a delay. Concerns about vaccine deliveries weigh on the euro.
Will Tether’s potential failure benefit Bitcoin?
An article by Crypto Anonymous claims that Tether’s potential failure would be disastrous for Bitcoin. ARK Invest believes the stablecoin’s failure will, in the long run, be beneficial for Bitcoin.
Gold drops back below $1860 as USD gains on risk-aversion
Gold turns south and breaches $1860, as the US dollar gains on intensifying US-Sino tensions over the South China Sea issue. The yellow metal is still stuck in the indecisive price range of $1,847 to $1,868, marked by Monday's Doji candle.
US Dollar Index: A breach of 90.00 exposes 2021 lows at 89.20
The inability of USD-bulls to push further north of recent tops in the 91.00 region in past sessions prompted sellers to return to the markts and shifted the attention to the potential continuation of the downtrend.