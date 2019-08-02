USD/JPY registers biggest single-day drop in two-years, risk-off favor deeper slide

- USD/JPY charts biggest single-day drop since May 2017.
- Trade tensions and risk aversion put a bid under the JPY.
- Deeper losses likely as Asian stocks are flashing red.
USD/JPY pair fell 1.3% on Thursday, the biggest single-day drop since May 17, 2017.
The Japanese Yen picked up a bid as President Trump ratcheted up the Sino-US trade war with more tariffs, triggering a flight to safety.
President Trump announced Thursday that the US will impose a new 10% tariff on $300 billion worth of products imported from China, saying Beijing is not living up to the promises it made in recent trade negotiations.
The US equities reposed by falling 1% with the Dow Jones Industrial Average shedding 280 points. As a result, the anti-risk Japanese Yen pushed higher across the board.
The risk aversion seems to have hit the Asian shores. As of writing, shares in Australia and New Zealand are reporting 0.55% and 0.20% losses, respectively. South Korea’s Kospi is also down 1% and Japan’s Nikkei is shedding almost. 2%.
Also, escalating trade tensions could put pressure on the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to deliver more interest rate cuts in the near future. The central bank cut rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, the first rate cut since 2008.
The Yen, therefore, could continue to push higher against the US dollar during the day ahead. As of writing, the USD/JPY pair is trading at 107.34, having clocked a session high and allow of 107.57 and 107.22, respectively.
BOJ minutes reiterate dovish stance
The minutes of Bank of Japan’s July meeting released a few minutes before press time showed consensus among members that persistent easing is appropriate, and necessary to achieve the 2% price objective. One member called for close monitoring of the side effects of ultra easing.
The minutes barely offered hawkish or dovish surprises, leaving the USD/JPY at the mercy of the broader market sentiment which is currently positive for the JPY.
Pivot levels
-
- R3 110.76
- R2 110.04
- R1 108.69
- PP 107.97
-
- S1 106.62
- S2 105.9
- S3 104.55
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1100 as Trump regrets tariffs
The American currency remains weak as Wall Street extends its collapse, despite US President Trump said he might delay or halt the latest announced tariffs on China. Nonfarm Payroll added little new to what the market already knew.
GBP/USD slips toward 1.2100 on upbeat US NFP
GBP/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.2100 after the US jobs report beat expectations with wages up by 0.3%. Earlier, the pound suffered the ruling Conservative Party's loss a by-election in Wales. Trade is also eyed.
USD/JPY heading toward January's flash-crash lows
The USD/JPY pair hovers at multi-month lows in the 106.60 region as US Treasury yields hover around multi-year lows, Wall Street keeps crashing.
Gold technical analysis: Consolidates in a range near multi-year tops, bulls trying to seize control
The commodity has been oscillating in a broader trading range over the past three weeks or so, forming a continuation - rectangle chart pattern on the daily chart.
Wall Street pushes lower at opening on trade worries
Major equity indexes in the United States started the day deep in the negative territory on Friday as investors continue to move away from risky assets amid concerns over a prolonged US-China trade conflict.