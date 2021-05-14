USD/JPY refreshes session lows, around 109.35 region

- Renewed USD selling dragged USD/JPY lower for the second consecutive session on Friday.
- A generally positive risk tone might undermine the safe-haven JPY and help limit the slide.
- Investors look forward to the US monthly Retail Sales data for a fresh directional impetus.
The USD/JPY pair retreated nearly 30 pips from the Asian session highs and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the 109.35 region in the last hour.
The pair struggled to capitalize on its early uptick, instead met with some fresh supply near the 109.65 region and has now drifted into the negative territory. This marked the second consecutive day of a downtick and was sponsored by renewed US dollar selling bias. The yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond retreated further from the 1.70% threshold and kept the USD bulls on the defensive. That said, a generally positive tone around the equity markets might undermine the safe-haven Japanese yen and help limit the downside for the USD/JPY pair.
Despite evidence of rising inflation in the US, a slew of Fed officials reiterated that price pressures from the reopening of the economy would prove transitory and is unlikely to prompt an immediate shift in the Fed's positioning. The Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said on Wednesday that weak job growth and strong inflation in April had not changed the central bank's plan to maintain the loose monetary policy. Adding to this, the Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Thursday that the Fed would not raise rates until it sees inflation above target for a long time or excessively high inflation.
Hence, the market attention turns to Friday's release of the US monthly Retail Sales figures, which will be scrutinized for guidance on whether the upward pressure on prices will persist. This will play a key role in driving the Fed rate expectations, which, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics in the near term. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment might further contribute to producing some trading opportunities around the USD/JPY pair on the last day of the week.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.39
|Today Daily Change
|-0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|109.48
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.74
|Daily SMA50
|109.06
|Daily SMA100
|106.85
|Daily SMA200
|105.95
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.78
|Previous Daily Low
|109.41
|Previous Weekly High
|109.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.34
|Previous Monthly High
|110.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.55
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.64
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.18
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.71
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.93
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.08
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.21 ahead of critical US Retail Sales
EUR/USD is edging higher, trading above 1.21 as the market mood improves. US Retail Sales and also Consumer Sentiment figures are set to show an ongoing recovery in the US. The Mid-East conflict and virus headlines are also eyed.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.4050 despite virus variant fears
GBP/USD is trading above 1.4050, benefitting from the better market mood. Sterling is shrugging off worries about the spread of new virus variants, which may delay the reopening.
XAU/USD’s fate hinges on US consumer data, technicals favor bulls
Gold consolidates within Thursday’s trading range above $1800. A firmer US dollar, easing Treasury yields leave gold traders in limbo. US Retail Sales and Michigan Consumer Sentiment hold the key.
SHIB Price looks to rally 30% as markets recover
SHIBA price suffered a fatal fall after, Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin removed liquidity for the token on Uniswap. However, Shiba Inu seems to be holding up fine as it bounced off a demand barrier, eyeing a comeback.
US April Retail Sales Preview: Inflation dynamics to drive USD valuation
Retail Sales in US are expected to continue to increase in April. USD outperforms its rivals following CPI inflation data. 10-year US Treasury bond yield remains on track to post strong weekly gains.