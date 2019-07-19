USD/JPY: Recovery stalls near 107.70, focus on trade, US data

- NY Fed disavowed President Williams’ comments, USD and US rates bounce.
- Trade/ geopolitical worries, Fed easing bets to keep gains capped.
- US Michigan Consumer Sentiment data eyed amid risk-on.
The US dollar recovery gathered steam across the board in the European session, sending USD/JPY back towards 107.75, as the bulls continue to cheer the New York Fed’s clarification that President Williams’ comments were academic and not about immediate policy direction.
The US dollar collapsed across its main competitors in tandem with the Treasury yields in the US last session after the NY Fed President Williams’ comments remarks bolstered bets that the Fed would cut interest rates by 50 basis points, rather than 25 basis points.
However, the further upside looks elusive amid a lack of clarity on the US-China trade in-person trade meeting while escalating US-Iran geopolitical tensions also weigh on the risk sentiment that helps limit the downside in the safe-haven Yen. The Middle East tensions flared up again after the US Navy ship downed an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz. However, the Iranian officials deny any such incident.
Further, looming July Fed rate cut also keep the dollar recovery in check, in turn loosening the bullish grip around the USD/JPY pair. The US dollar index stalled its bounce at 96.91, now trading around 96.80 region, almost unchanged on the day.
Markets now await the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for the next direction on the prices. In the meantime, the pair will remain at mercy of the USD price-action and broader market sentiment.
Levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.58
|Today Daily Change
|0.29
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|107.29
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.98
|Daily SMA50
|108.6
|Daily SMA100
|109.96
|Daily SMA200
|110.67
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.02
|Previous Daily Low
|107.21
|Previous Weekly High
|109
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.8
|Previous Monthly High
|108.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.52
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.71
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.19
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.31
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.61
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD on the backfoot near 1.1260 as dollar rebounds
Amid broad-based US dollar comeback and below-estimates German PPI data, the EUR/USD pair holds the lower ground near 1.1260 region, awaiting fresh catalysts for the next direction.
GBP/USD off lows, looks to retest 1.2550 ahead of data
Fresh bids emerged near 1.2515 region, allowing a tepid bounce in the GBP/USD pair. The bulls look to regain the 1.2550 barrier amid a broadly firmer US dollar and Brexit anxiety. Focus on UK/ US data.
USD/JPY: Recovery stalls near 107.70, focus on trade, US data
NY Fed disavowed President Williams’ comments, USD and US rates bounce. Trade/ geopolitical worries, Fed easing bets to keep gains capped. US Michigan Consumer Sentiment data eyed amid risk-on.
Gold: Looking to retest key support before capitalizing on continuation breakout
Gold is currently trading at $1,443 per Oz, having hit a fresh 2019 high of $1,452. The yellow metal is trimming gains, possibly due to overbought conditions reported by the hourly and 4-hour chart indicators.
Forex Today: USD bulls rescued by NY Fed while Gold takes a breather
US dollar index offered reprieve by the NY Fed’s clarification on President Willian’s comments. Gold consolidates the rally to 2019 highs. All eyes on trade and geopolitical developments.