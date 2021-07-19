USD/JPY recovers modestly after dropping to multi-week lows near 109.00

- USD/JPY stays in the negative territory on Monday.
- 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 7%.
- US Dollar Index clings to daily gains little below 93.00.
The USD/JPY pair came under heavy bearish pressure during the European trading hours and fell to its lowest level in nearly two months at 109.07 on Monday. Although the pair managed to stage a recovery in the early American session, it stays in the negative territory and was last seen trading at 109.45, down 0.6%.
At the start of the week, risk-off flows allowed the safe-haven JPY to outperform its rivals. Renewed concerns over the rising number of coronavirus cases crippling the global economic recovery seem to be weighing on market sentiment on Monday. Punctuating the dismal market mood, major equity indexes in the US are losing between 1% and 2.2%.
Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is losing more than 7%, making it difficult for USD/JPY to erase its losses.
On the other hand, the greenback also attracts investors as a safer alternative against its risk-sensitive counterparts, especially commodity-linked currencies, and limits USD/JPY's downside for the time being. Currently, the US Dollar Index is up 0.15% at 92.85.
USD/JPY outlook
TD Securities analysts think USD/JPY could extend its slide toward mid-108.00s.
"USD/JPY remains heavy after trading below near-term support around 109.72 tentatively established last week," analysts explained. "As we look lower, our initial attention is focused on the MTD lows and top of the Ichimoku cloud. Both of which cluster around the 109.55 mark. Beyond this, we think the cloud base (109.12) and the 108.50 (+/-) zone as the next set of attractors to the downside."
Additional levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.49
|Today Daily Change
|-0.55
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.50
|Today daily open
|110.04
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|110.56
|Daily SMA50
|109.91
|Daily SMA100
|109.4
|Daily SMA200
|106.9
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.34
|Previous Daily Low
|109.73
|Previous Weekly High
|110.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.71
|Previous Monthly High
|111.12
|Previous Monthly Low
|109.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.97
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.43
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.13
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.35
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
