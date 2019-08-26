USD/JPY recovers farther from multi-year lows on Trump’s positive trade-related comments

- The incoming positive trade-related comments dented the JPY’s safe-haven demand.
- Improving global risk sentiment helped the pair to recover around 150-pips intraday.
- Investors now look forward to the US durable goods orders data for a fresh impetus.
The USD/JPY pair built on its goodish intraday bounce from multi-year lows, with bulls now looking to reclaim and extend the momentum further beyond the 106.00 handle.
The pair opened with a bearish weekly gap and subsequently slipped below the key 105.00 psychological mark in reaction to the US President Donald Trump's announcement on late Friday to raise existing tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods to 30% from 25% as of October.
The move came after China's retaliatory tariffs on $75 billion US imports, which continued boosting the Japanese Yen's safe-haven status and contributed to the pair's downfall to the lowest level since Nov. 2016, albeit positive comments by China's Vice Premier Liu He helped ease the bearish pressure.
Meanwhile, the latest leg of a sudden pickup came after Trump confirmed that China called the US negotiators last night and said that they want to come back to the negotiating table. The positive developments triggered a sudden turnaround in the risk sentiment and lifted the pair to session tops in the last hour.
It would now be interesting to see if the pair is able to capitalize on the positive momentum or meets with some fresh supply at higher levels as investors now look forward to a fresh batch of US economic data this week - starting with the US durable goods orders data later this Monday - for more insights over the impact of intensifying US-China trade war.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.78
|Today Daily Change
|0.40
|Today Daily Change %
|0.38
|Today daily open
|105.38
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.61
|Daily SMA50
|107.47
|Daily SMA100
|108.86
|Daily SMA200
|109.9
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.74
|Previous Daily Low
|105.26
|Previous Weekly High
|106.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.26
|Previous Monthly High
|109.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.21
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|105.82
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.17
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.85
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.31
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.36
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.33
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.81
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreating from the highs amid trade wars, weak German figures
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150, retreating. The German IFO Business Climate dropped to 94.3 points, below expectations. Markets are concerned by the intensifying US-Sino trade wars.
GBP/USD consolidates amid Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2300, consolidating its gains. The UK and the EU have been blaming each other for a potential no-deal Brexit. US-Sino tensions are in play as well.
USD/JPY recovers farther from multi-year lows on Trump’s positive trade-related comments
The incoming positive trade-related comments dented the JPY’s safe-haven demand. Improving global risk sentiment helped the pair to recover around 150-pips intraday. Investors now look forward to the US durable goods orders data for a fresh impetus.
Gold retreats from multi-year tops, fills weekly bullish gap on positive trade headlines
Gold extended its intraday pullback from fresh multi-year tops and dropped to fresh session lows in the last hour, filling the weekly bullish gap. The US-China trade tensions escalated further.
Forex Today: Trade wars paint markets in red, Brexit looks worse, and central banks are limited
Here is what you need to know on Monday, August 26th: The US-Sino trade war is painting global markets in the red. The US dollar is losing some ground to major currencies as yields plunge, while it gains against commodity currencies. Gold is rising and oil is falling.