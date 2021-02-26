USD/JPY recovers early lost ground, flat-lined around 106.15-20 region

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/JPY attracted some dip-buying near the 105.85 region amid a broad-based USD strength.
  • The risk-off mood extended some support to the safe-haven JPY and might cap any further gains.

The USD/JPY pair managed to rebound over 30 pips from the Asian session lows and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, around the 106.15-20 region.

The pair witnessed a modest intraday pullback from the 106.40-45 region, or fresh five-month tops amid a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade, which tends to underpin the safe-haven Japanese yen. However, a broad-based US dollar strength helped limit the downside, rather assisted the USD/JPY pair to attract a fresh buying near the 105.85 region.

As investors digested Fed Chair Jerome Powell's dovish remarks during the congressional testimony, the USD was back in demand amid a sudden spike in the US Treasury bond yields. The US bond market has been reacting strongly to the progress on a massive US fiscal spending plan and the impressive pace of COVID-19 vaccinations globally.

The House version of the US President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package is expected to get a vote as soon as Friday or over the weekend. Adding to this, the US Food and Drug Administration indicated that it could grant emergency use approval to Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine by the end of this week.

The developments continued fueling reflation trade and pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond beyond 1.50%, to more than one-year highs. This was seen as a key factor that provided a strong lift to the greenback. Meanwhile, the emergence of some dip-buying favours bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains.

Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the releases of Core PCE Price Index, Personal Income/Spending data, Goods Trade Balance and Chicago PMI. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment might produce some trading opportunities around the USD/JPY pair.

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 106.16
Today Daily Change -0.11
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 106.27
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 105.28
Daily SMA50 104.28
Daily SMA100 104.39
Daily SMA200 105.46
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 106.4
Previous Daily Low 105.82
Previous Weekly High 106.22
Previous Weekly Low 104.92
Previous Monthly High 104.94
Previous Monthly Low 102.59
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 106.18
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 106.05
Daily Pivot Point S1 105.93
Daily Pivot Point S2 105.59
Daily Pivot Point S3 105.35
Daily Pivot Point R1 106.5
Daily Pivot Point R2 106.74
Daily Pivot Point R3 107.08

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

