  • USD/JPY recovered a major part of its intraday losses, though lacked follow-through buying.
  • The risk-on impulse undermined the safe-haven JPY and extended some support to the pair.
  • Subdued USD price action did little to provide any impetus and kept a lid on any further gains.

The USD/JPY pair attracted some dip-buying in the vicinity of mid-126.00s on Thursday and recovered a part of its early lost ground. The intraday uptick pushed spot prices back above the 127.00 mark during the early North American session, though lacked any follow-through.

The risk-on impulse - as depicted by a generally positive tone around the equity markets - undermined the safe-haven Japanese yen and was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the USD/JPY pair. That said, concerns about softening global economic growth kept a lid on the optimistic move, which, along with subdued US dollar demand acted as a headwind for the major.

Speculations that the Fed could pause the rate hike cycle later this year dragged the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond to a fresh six-week low. This, in turn, failed to assist the USD to capitalize on the overnight bounce from the monthly low. Even the mixed US macro data also did little to impress the USD bulls or provide any impetus to the USD/JPY pair.

The Prelim US GDP report showed that the world's largest economy contracted by a 1.5% annualized pace during the first quarter of 2022 as against the advance estimate for a 1.4% decline. The slight disappointment from the backwards-looking data, to some extent, was offset by better-than-expected US Weekly Initial Jobless Claims, which fell to 210K last week from the 218K previous.

Thursday's US economic docket also features the release of Pending Home Sales, though is unlikely to influence the buck or produce any meaningful trading opportunities around the USD/JPY pair. Meanwhile, spot prices, so far, have managed to hold above the monthly low. This, in turn, makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through selling before positioning for any further losses.

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 127.18
Today Daily Change -0.14
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 127.32
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 129.18
Daily SMA50 126.23
Daily SMA100 120.76
Daily SMA200 116.71
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 127.5
Previous Daily Low 126.65
Previous Weekly High 129.78
Previous Weekly Low 127.02
Previous Monthly High 131.26
Previous Monthly Low 121.67
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 127.17
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 126.98
Daily Pivot Point S1 126.81
Daily Pivot Point S2 126.31
Daily Pivot Point S3 125.97
Daily Pivot Point R1 127.66
Daily Pivot Point R2 128
Daily Pivot Point R3 128.5

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

