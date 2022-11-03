- USD/JPY edges lower for the third successive day, though the downside remains cushioned.
- The Fed’s hawkish outlook pushes the US bond yields higher and underpins the greenback.
- Geopolitical risks and intervention fears might hold back bulls from placing aggressive bets.
The USD/JPY pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's post-FOMC recovery from a multi-day low and attracts some sellers near the 148.00 mark on Thursday. The intraday downtick, however, finds some support at lower levels, allowing spot prices to bounce over 40 pips from the vicinity of the 147.00 round figure.
A more hawkish stance adopted by the Fed continues to underpin the US dollar and acts as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair. In fact, Fed Chair Jerome Powell - though raised the prospect of smaller rate hikes going forward - downplayed expectations that the US central bank may pause its rate-hiking cycle. In the post-meeting press conference, Powell hinted that the Fed will keep raising interest rates to contain inflation.
Powell added that the terminal rate is at a much higher level than initially anticipated, which, in turn, triggered a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields. In contrast, the Bank of Japan, so far, has shown no inclination to hike interest rates and reiterated that it will continue to guide the 10-year bond yield at 0%. The resultant widening of the US-Japan rate differential offers additional support to the USD/JPY pair.
That said, expectations for a fresh intervention by the Japanese authorities to soften any steep fall in the domestic currency, along with geopolitical risks, benefit the safe-haven JPY. In fact, North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile toward the East Sea that reportedly has flown over Japan. This comes amid the protracted Russia-Ukraine war and warrants caution before placing fresh bullish bets around the USD/JPY pair.
Nevertheless, the Fed-BoJ policy divergence still should continue to limit any meaningful corrective slide, suggesting that the path of least resistance for the USD/JPY pair is to the upside. Market participants now look forward to the US ISM Services PMI, due later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|147.56
|Today Daily Change
|-0.32
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|147.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|147.63
|Daily SMA50
|144.54
|Daily SMA100
|140.09
|Daily SMA200
|131.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|148.38
|Previous Daily Low
|145.67
|Previous Weekly High
|149.71
|Previous Weekly Low
|145.11
|Previous Monthly High
|151.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|143.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|146.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|147.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|146.24
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|144.6
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|143.54
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|148.94
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|150.01
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|151.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hovers around 1.1400 ahead of BoE rate hike decision
GBP/USD is defending recovery gains at around 1.1400, as the US dollar rally takes a breather, despite a cautious mood and higher Treasury yields on hawkish Fed. The pair's further upside appears elusive ahead of the all-important BoE rate hike decision.
EUR/USD consolidates above 0.9800, Lagarde, US ISM PMI eyed
EUR/USD is trading above 0.9800, defending mild gains amid a sluggish Thursday European morning. The pair licks its wounds following the hawkish Fed-induced sell-off while the US dollar struggles to find fresh demand. ECB's Lagarde, US ISM PMI awaited.
Gold oscillates below $1,640 as market mood turns quiet, US NFP eyed
Gold price is displaying back-and-forth moves in a mild range below $1,640.00 in the Tokyo session. Volatility has been squeezed after a wild gyration post the announcement of the interest rate decision by the Fed.
Solana price can hit $40 if SOL bulls reclaim this level
Solana price has recovered above a crucial support level, indicating a higher chance of an upward move. Investors need to wait for a push above another significant hurdle, which will open the path for bulls to move higher.
BoE Interest Rate Decision Preview: A close call between 50 bps and 75 bps, GBP/USD set to suffer Premium
The BoE is widely known for its brutal honesty and conservative approach, which raises a big question of whether a 75 bps rate really is on the table this ‘Super Thursday’.