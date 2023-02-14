- USD/JPY registers gains of 0.50%, above the 133.00 mark.
- US inflation data, albeit mixed, spurred a jump in US Treasury bond yields, a tailwind for the USD/JPY.
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Daily close above 133.00 would pave the way for further gains.
The USD/JPY reached a new YTD high of 133.13, though it failed to cling to those gains, retracing beneath last week’s high of 132.90 after the release of US economic data, spurring a retracement. Therefore, the USD/JPY consolidates within the 132.70-133.00 area. At the time of writing, exchanges hands at 133.06.
Fundamentally speaking, the Department of Labor (DoL) revealed that inflation in the United States (US) cooled down annually but came slightly above estimates. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for January rose by 6.4% YoY, above forecasts of 6.2%, while core CPI jumped to 5.6% YoY, against data estimated at 5.5%. Monthly basis readings were in line with estimates.
On the Japanese front, the confirmation of the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) new Governor, Kazuo Ueda, sparked speculations that the BoJ would abandon the Yield Curve Control (YCC) imposed under Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s term. Thar should be considered bullish for the Japanese Yen (JPY), which has extended its losses in the North American session so far.
Elsewhere, Federal Reserve (Fed) officials continued to express the need to hike rates for longer than expected, according to Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan. She echoed some earlier comments of Richmond’s Fed President Thomas Barkin, who said that inflation risks still outweigh others.
USD/JPY Technical analysis
After hitting a daily low of 131.49, the USD/JPY encountered some buyers around the latter, rallying sharply towards 133.00, underpinned by the US 10-year Treasury bond yield. To further extend its gains, the USD/JPY needs to clear the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 133.76, which would pave the way to 134.00. In an alternate scenario, the USD/JPY struggling to hold above 133.00 would open the door toward the 50-day EMA At 132.67, ahead of the 132.00 figure.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|133.06
|Today Daily Change
|0.77
|Today Daily Change %
|0.58
|Today daily open
|132.29
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|130.27
|Daily SMA50
|132.18
|Daily SMA100
|138.08
|Daily SMA200
|136.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|132.91
|Previous Daily Low
|131.27
|Previous Weekly High
|132.91
|Previous Weekly Low
|129.81
|Previous Monthly High
|134.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|127.22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|132.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|131.9
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|131.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|130.52
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|129.77
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|133.04
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|133.8
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|134.68
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fluctuates above 1.0700 post-US CPI
EUR/USD is still looking for direction after having spiked to 1.0800 with the initial reaction to US CPI data and fluctuating above 1.0700. Annual inflation in the US declined to 6.4% in January from 6.5% in December but came in higher than the market expectation of 6.2%.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.2200
GBP/USD climbed to a 12-day high above 1.2250 after US CPI data but returned below 1.2200, erasing a large portion of its daily gains. The US Dollar preserves its strength against its rivals and weighs on the pair as safe-haven flows dominate the markets after US inflation data.
Gold retreats below $1,850 as US yields push higher Premium
Gold price lost its bullish momentum and dropped to the $1,850 area in the second half of the day on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on the day near 3.8% following the US CPI data, weighing on XAU/USD.
Are Cardano whales gearing up for ADA price recovery rally?
Cardano network’s large wallet investors have increased their activity in the altcoin. Whale and shark addresses holding between 10,000 and 10 million ADA scooped up a higher volume of Cardano since the FTX exchange collapse.
TSLA stock dips on lower CPI but raises price of Model Y again
Tesla dipped before the market open on Tuesday as the January Consumer Price Index, a reading of inflation, came in slightly higher than expected.