USD/JPY rebounds from 103.00, remains on track to close in red

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/JPY staged a modest rebound during the American session.
  • Upbeat market mood doesn't allow JPY to gather strength.
  • US Dollar Index stays deep in the negative territory below 90.00.

The USD/JPY pair dropped to its lowest level in two weeks at 102.96 but started to erase its losses in the American session. As of writing, the pair was trading at 103.32, still down 0.23% on a daily basis.

Risk flows return as US stocks edge higher

Earlier in the day, the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the USD forced the pair to continue to push lower. Amid a lack of significant fundamental drivers, investors showed no interest in the greenback and the US Dollar Index slumped to its lowest level since April 2018 at 89.55 on Wednesday.

The data from the US showed that the trade deficit widened to $84.8 billion in November and Pending Home Sales declined by 2.6% on a monthly basis. Nonetheless, these readings failed to trigger a meaningful market reaction.

Meanwhile, Wall Street's main indexes started the day in the positive territory following Tuesday's downward correction and made it difficult for the safe-haven JPY to preserve its strength. At the moment, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 indexes are up 0.52% and 0.32%, respectively.

On Thursday, the US Department of Labor will publish its weekly Initial Jobless Claims data but the light holiday trading conditions are likely to cause the pair to fluctuate in a tight range.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 103.31
Today Daily Change -0.23
Today Daily Change % -0.22
Today daily open 103.54
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 103.8
Daily SMA50 104.21
Daily SMA100 104.97
Daily SMA200 106.14
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 103.84
Previous Daily Low 103.46
Previous Weekly High 103.89
Previous Weekly Low 103.25
Previous Monthly High 105.68
Previous Monthly Low 103.18
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 103.61
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 103.7
Daily Pivot Point S1 103.38
Daily Pivot Point S2 103.23
Daily Pivot Point S3 103
Daily Pivot Point R1 103.76
Daily Pivot Point R2 103.99
Daily Pivot Point R3 104.15

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

