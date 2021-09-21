USD/JPY reached a weekly low, breaks beneath 109.50 ahead of BoJ and FOMC meetings

- The market sentiment is mixed as major US stock indexes rise while safe-haven currencies strengthen.
- BoJ Preview: Forecasts from eight major banks, very little surprise potential.
- FOMC: Investors expect the Fed to keep its monetary policy and the QE unchanged.
Earlier during the European session, the USD/JPY pared some of its losses, but as the day progressed, the pair retreated its gains, trading at 109.28, down 0.11% at the time of writing.
The market sentiment is mixed. Major European and American stock indexes recover from yesterday’s losses, buying the so-called “dip.” Nonetheless, on the FX Market, the Swiss franc, the Japanese yen, and the US dollar benefit from safe-haven flows, strengthening as commodity-linked currencies fall.
The US Dollar Index, which measures the performance of six currencies in a basket, is flat during the New York session, at 93.28. The US 10-year Treasury yield sits at 1.314%, unchanged, favoring the Japanese yen against the US dollar.
Central banks of Japan and the US gather to discuss monetary policy
On Wednesday, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will release its monetary policy statement. The BoJ inflation target is 2%, while its interest rate is at -0.10%. Analysts at different institutions expect the BoJ to keep the rates unchanged, maintain its ETF purchases, and the Yield Curve Control on the 10-year JGB.
The rationale behind the aforementioned is lower inflationary readings, the Delta outbreak lasting longer than expected, and the change of the LDP leadership.
Read more: BoJ Preview: Forecasts from eight major banks, very little surprise potential
Meanwhile, in the US, the Federal Open Market Committee began its two-day monetary policy meeting on Tuesday. September’s meeting would unveil the monetary policy statement and the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), including updated economic projections from 2021, 2022, and 2023. Worth of notice, the dot-plot will be updated too. If three FOMC members add to the seven expecting a rate hike for 2022, it could change the prospects of a rate hike from 2023 to the last quarter of 2022.
KEY TECHNICAL LEVELS TO WATCH
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.28
|Today Daily Change
|-0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|109.41
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.86
|Daily SMA50
|109.89
|Daily SMA100
|109.86
|Daily SMA200
|108.13
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.04
|Previous Daily Low
|109.32
|Previous Weekly High
|110.16
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.11
|Previous Monthly High
|110.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.6
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.76
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.14
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.88
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.43
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.86
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.3
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.57
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drifts down toward 1.17 as mood worsens
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.17, off the highs. Concerns about Chinese giant Evergrande's troubles return to weigh on sentiment, supporting the safe-haven dollar ahead of the PBOC and Fed meetings on Wednesday.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.3650 on fresh dollar strength
GBP/USD is retreating back toward 1.3650 as the dollar reasserts itself. Fears that the crisis in China's Evergrande could turn into a more significant downturn have resumed. Central bank decisions are awaited.
Gold: Further advances depend on the Fed
A better market mood put pressure on the American currency. The US Federal Reserve will announce its monetary policy decision on Wednesday. Gold advanced for a second day in a row, but additional gains are in doubt.
Alts rebound while Bitcoin tends to its wounds
Bitcoin price suffered a brutal setback as it dropped from being extremely close to a crucial psychological level to slicing through a stable support floor.
PBoC September Preview: Will policymakers step in to ease Evergrande fears?
People’s Bank of China (PBoC) will announce monetary policy decisions on September 22. Financial markets remain restless amid ongoing Evergrande crisis. PBoC could lower RRR further to support economy.