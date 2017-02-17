USD/JPY rangebound between 112.30 and 114.50 – UOB

By Pablo Piovano

USD/JPY should remain within the consolidative range in the next week, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.

Key Quotes

“The 113.55 target indicated yesterday was exceeded as USD hit a high of 113.77. The short-term strength is showing signs of tiring and the upside risk appears to be limited for today. From here, allow for an uptick to 113.80/85 but 114.30 is expected to cap for a pull-back to 113.10 (next support at 112.80 is strong level and is unlikely to be threatened)”.

“After closing lower for 3 straight days, USD ended higher yesterday and registered a modest gain. From here, the price action is still viewed as part of a 112.30/114.50 consolidation range and based on the current indicators, this range is expected to be intact for a while yet”.

 

1 Week
Avg Forecast 112.65
100.0%66.0%33.0%0304050607080901000
  • 33% Bullish
  • 33% Bearish
  • 33% Sideways
Bias Neutral
1 Month
Avg Forecast 114.51
100.0%70.0%62.0%060657075808590951000
  • 62% Bullish
  • 8% Bearish
  • 31% Sideways
Bias Bullish
1 Quarter
Avg Forecast 115.76
100.0%61.0%61.0%060657075808590951000
  • 61% Bullish
  • 0% Bearish
  • 39% Sideways
Bias Bullish

 