Silver (XAG/USD) builds on Friday's solid recovery from the $64.00 mark, or its lowest level since December 17, and gains some follow-through positive traction at the start of a new week. The white metal sticks to intraday gains through the early European session and currently trades just below the $82.00 round figure, up over 5.50% for the day.

From a technical perspective, an intraday breakout and acceptance above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent sharp pullback from the all-time peak favors the XAG/USD bulls. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) stands in positive territory, with the MACD line above the Signal line and a widening positive histogram, suggesting strengthening upside momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) prints 50.63 (neutral) and nudges higher, aligning with a stabilizing tone.

Any subsequent strength, however, is likely to confront stiff resistance near the $86.25-$86.30 confluence – comprising the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart and the 38.2% Fibo. retracement level. If buyers extend the rally beyond the said barrier, the 50% retracement at $92.95 could act as the next obstacle and cap the XAG/USD pair. However, sustained trading below the rising 200-period SMA maintains a cautious tone.

A 4-hour close above the long-term average would tilt risk toward further recovery into overhead Fibonacci barriers, whereas rejection there would keep the broader downtrend intact and leave the pair vulnerable to a renewed pullback. MACD remains above the Signal line and zero with the positive histogram still expanding, reinforcing near-term buying pressure, while RSI is around 50, preserving a neutral stance after recovering from earlier weakness.

Silver 4-hour chart