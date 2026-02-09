NZD/USD steadies above 0.6000 as US Dollar extends losses

NZD/USD extends its gains for the second successive session, trading around 0.6020 during the European hours on Monday. The pair appreciates as the US Dollar (USD) declines, as traders adopt caution ahead of looming key economic data delayed by the partial government shutdown.

The January jobs report, due Wednesday, is expected to signal stabilization in the labor market, with the US Nonfarm Payrolls to add 70,000 jobs, while the Unemployment Rate is seen holding steady at 4.4%. The postponed January consumer price index reading is scheduled for Friday.

On Friday, after preliminary figures showed the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index unexpectedly rose to a six-month high. The index increased to 57.3 in February, marking a third straight monthly gain and exceeding expectations of 55.0.

Markets widely expect the Fed to leave interest rates unchanged in March, with rate cuts likely in June and possibly September. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said on Friday that the economy may stay in a low-hiring, low-firing phase, though it could shift toward no hiring and higher layoffs.

New Zealand’s data released last week delivered mixed signals, with unemployment unexpectedly rising to a decade high even as employment growth beat expectations. The figures reinforce the view that a near-term rate hike is unlikely. However, inflation remains above target, and signs of firmer economic growth have kept expectations of an eventual policy tightening alive.

Markets are no longer fully pricing in a rate increase until October, with the implied probability of a September hike around 70%. The RBNZ’s first policy meeting under new Governor Anna Breman, scheduled for February 18, is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged. The central bank will also publish updated economic and interest rate projections at the meeting.