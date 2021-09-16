USD/JPY rallies to 109.80-85 region amid broad-based USD strength

- USD/JPY gained strong traction on Thursday and snapped two days of the losing streak.
- A strong pickup in the USD demand was seen as a key factor driving the pair higher.
- The momentum picked up pace following the release of mostly upbeat US macro data.
The USD/JPY pair witnessed an aggressive short-covering move during the early North American session and jumped to the 109.80-85 region in reaction to mostly upbeat US macro data.
The pair attracted some dip-buying near the 109.20 region on Thursday and built on the previous day's modest bounce from near one-month lows amid resurgent US dollar demand. The USD/JPY pair, for now, seems to have stalled this week's softer US CPI-inspired retracement slide and snap two consecutive days of the losing streak.
The USD buying picked up pace after the headline US Retail Sales smashed estimates and increased 0.7% MoM in August. Moreover, sales excluding autos recorded a much stronger growth and came in at 1.8%, underscoring consumer confidence. Adding to this, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index jumped to 30.7 in September from 19.4 previous.
This, to a larger extent, helped offset a slight disappointment from Weekly Initial Jobless Claims, which rose from a pandemic-era low of 312K to 332K during the week ended September 10. Nevertheless, the data pointed to the continuation of economic recovery and reaffirmed expectations about an imminent Fed taper announcement later this year.
This was reinforced by a sharp spike in the US Treasury bond yields. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond rallied back to the 1.35% threshold, which further underpinned the greenback. The combination of factors lifted the USD/JPY pair back above the 109.45-50 strong horizontal support breakpoint.
Meanwhile, worries about the Delta variant and a global economic slowdown continued weighing on investors' sentiment. This was evident from a softer tone around the equity markets, which might underpin demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen and keep a lid on any further gains for the USD/JPY pair, at least for now.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.78
|Today Daily Change
|0.41
|Today Daily Change %
|0.37
|Today daily open
|109.37
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.87
|Daily SMA50
|109.91
|Daily SMA100
|109.84
|Daily SMA200
|108.04
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.74
|Previous Daily Low
|109.11
|Previous Weekly High
|110.45
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.62
|Previous Monthly High
|110.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.35
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.5
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.04
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.33
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends losses after robust US retail sales
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1750, extending its losses after US Retail Sales came out at +0.7% against -0.8% in August. ECB President Christine Lagarde said the economy is still not out of the woods.
GBP/USD slides under 1.38 on robust dollar demand
GBP/USD is trading under 1.38, significantly lower after US Retail Sales beat estimates by rising 0.8% in August. The UK government reshuffle passed smoothly for the pound.
XAU/USD nosedives to the lowest level since August 13
Gold continued losing ground through the early North American session and dived to the lowest level since August 13, further below the $1760 region post-US macro releases.
Dogecoin killer Shiba Inu ready for new bull run
Shiba Inu gets listed on Binance.US, SHIB price recovers from the loss posted over the past week. The Shiba-Inu-themed token is one of the top 10 most mentioned cryptos on Twitter alongside BTC, ETH, DOGE, ADA.
AMC trades lower as CEO clarifies cryptocurrency payments
NYSE:AMC fell by 0.97% on Wednesday and lagged other meme stocks during the session. CEO Adam Aron clarifies which cryptos AMC will accept. High profile Hollywood directors are demanding longer theatrical windows.