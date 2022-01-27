USD/JPY rallies further beyond 115.00 mark, over two-week high ahead of US data

- USD/JPY gained strong follow-through traction on Thursday and shot to over a two-week high.
- The post-FOMC strong USD rally remained uninterrupted and remained supportive of the move.
- Technical buying above the key 115.00 mark further contributed to the ongoing bullish run-up.
The USD/JPY pair continued scaling higher heading into the North American session and shot to over a two-week high, around the 115.25 region in the last hour.
The post-FOMC strong US dollar buying interest remained unabated on Thursday, which, in turn, pushed the USD/JPY pair higher for the second successive day on Thursday. In fact, the key USD Index jumped to the highest level since July 2020 and remained well supported by the prospects for a faster policy tightening by the Fed.
It is worth recalling that the Fed on Wednesday indicated that it would likely begin hiking interest rates in March. In the post-meeting press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell kept the door open for a 50 basis-points rate hike move in March. This was seen as a key factor that continued acting as a tailwind for the greenback.
Apart from this, the widening of the US-Japanese government bond yield differential, along with a goodish rebound in the equity markets drove flows away from the safe-haven Japanese yen. This further contributed to the strong intraday move up for the USD/JPY pair, taking along some trading stops placed near the 115.00 mark.
Hence, the ongoing positive momentum could further be attributed to some technical buying, though overbought RSI (14) on hourly charts warrants caution for bullish traders. Market participants now look forward to the US macro releases – Advance US Q4 GDP and Durable Goods Orders – for a fresh trading impetus.
The US economic docket also features the release of the Weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Pending Home Sales data, which along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics. Apart from this, traders will take cues from the broader market risk sentiment for some short-term opportunities around the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|115.32
|Today Daily Change
|0.72
|Today Daily Change %
|0.63
|Today daily open
|114.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|114.82
|Daily SMA50
|114.31
|Daily SMA100
|113.36
|Daily SMA200
|111.56
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|114.69
|Previous Daily Low
|113.78
|Previous Weekly High
|115.06
|Previous Weekly Low
|113.6
|Previous Monthly High
|115.21
|Previous Monthly Low
|112.56
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|114.34
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|114.13
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|114.02
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|113.44
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|113.1
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|114.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|115.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|115.85
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
