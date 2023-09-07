USD/JPY prints fresh YTD peak around 147.85, intervention fears might cap gains

- USD/JPY refreshes YTD peak during the Asian session, albeit lacks follow-through buying.
- The USD stands tall near a six-month top amid more Fed rate hike bets and lends support.
- Intervention fears, a softer risk tone benefits the safe-haven JPY and caps any further gains.
The USD/JPY pair edges higher during the Asian session on Thursday and touches a fresh high since November 2022, around the 147.80-147.85 region in the last hour, albeit lacks follow-through.
The US Dollar (USD) stands tall near a six-month peak touched on Wednesday in the aftermath of the upbeat US macro data, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor acting as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair. In fact, the US ISM Services PMI surpassed even the most optimistic estimates and rose to 54.5 in August, or the highest since February. Additional details of the report showed a rise in new orders and businesses paying higher prices, pointing to a resilient US economy and persistent inflation pressure. This increases the odds of an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in November.
The view that the US central bank will keep rates elevated for longer remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and acts as a tailwind for the Greenback. The Japanese Yen (JPY), on the other hand, continues with its relative underperformance in the wake of a dovish stance adopted by the Bank of Japan (BoJ), which is expected to stick to its ultra-loose policy settings. That said, fears that Japanese authorities will intervene in the foreign exchange markets to prop up the domestic currency hold back traders from placing fresh bullish bets around the USD/JPY pair.
It is worth recalling that Japan's top currency diplomat Masato Kanda warned against the recent sell-off in the JPY and said on Wednesday that authorities won't rule out any options if speculative moves in the currency market persist. This, along with a generally weaker tone around the equity markets, is seen underpinning the JPY's safe-haven status and contributing to capping the upside for the USD/JPY pair. Worries about economic headwinds stemming from rising borrowing costs come on top of concerns about a slowdown in China and temper investors' appetite for riskier assets.
The aforementioned mixed fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before positioning for a further near-term appreciating move, though any meaningful corrective decline still seems elusive. This, in turn, suggests that the USD/JPY pair is more likely to extend its subdued/range-bound price action. Traders now look to the release of the Weekly Initial Jobless Claims data from the US for short-term opportunities later during the early North American session. The focus will then shift to the Japanese economic data dump, including the final Q2 GDP print on Friday.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|147.87
|Today Daily Change
|0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|147.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|146
|Daily SMA50
|143.43
|Daily SMA100
|140.91
|Daily SMA200
|136.96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|147.82
|Previous Daily Low
|147.02
|Previous Weekly High
|147.38
|Previous Weekly Low
|144.44
|Previous Monthly High
|147.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|141.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|147.32
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|147.51
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|147.18
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|146.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|146.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|147.98
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|148.3
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|148.78
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
