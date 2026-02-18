TRENDING:
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Continues to hold key support level around 152.00

  • USD/JPY rises to near 153.70 as hopes of a higher Japanese fiscal deficit weigh on the Japanese Yen.
  • Japan’s flash Q4 GDP growth came in at 0.1%, lower than estimates of 0.4%.
  • Investors await FOMC Minutes, and Japan’s National CPI data for January.
The USD/JPY pair trades 0.27% higher to near 153.70 during the European trading session on Wednesday. The pair gains as the Japanese Yen (JPY) underperforms its major peers on expectations that Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will announce big spending plans in the fiscal budget to boost economic growth.

Theoretically, a higher fiscal deficit weakens the appeal of the domestic currency.

The speculation for Japan PM Takaichi to unveil mega spending plans has bee strengthened by the slower-than-expected Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth. The data showed on Monday that the Japanese economy grew at a moderate pace of 0.1% against estimates of 0.4%. However, Japan’s GDP has returned to growth after declining 0.7% in the third quarter of 2025.

Going forward, the major trigger for the Japanese Yen will be the National Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for January, which will be published on Friday. National CPI ex. Fresh Food is estimated to have risen at an annualized pace of 2%, slower than 2.4% in December.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) trades marginally higher ahead of the release of Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes of the January policy meeting at 19:00 GMT.

USD/JPY technical analysis

USD/JPY gains to 153.57 during Wednesday's European session. Price holds below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 154.73, indicating a downside bias and positioning the moving average as immediate resistance.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 41.35 reflects a bearish tilt, underscoring fading upside momentum.

A daily close above the 20-day EMA at 154.73 would ease pressure and allow a corrective bounce towards February 9 high of 157.66. Failure to reclaim it would keep rallies capped and the pair offered. Momentum would deteriorate if the RSI slide toward 30. A downside move by the price below the January 27 low of 152.00 would lead to a further decline towards the psychological level of 150.00.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Economic Indicator

Gross Domestic Product (QoQ)

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP), released by Japan’s Cabinet Office on a quarterly basis, is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced in Japan during a given period. The GDP is considered as the main measure of Japan’s economic activity. The QoQ reading compares economic activity in the reference quarter to the previous quarter. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Japanese Yen (JPY), while a low reading is seen as bearish.

Read more.

Last release: Sun Feb 15, 2026 23:50 (Prel)

Frequency: Quarterly

Actual: 0.1%

Consensus: 0.4%

Previous: -0.6%

Source: Japanese Cabinet Office

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD hovers around 1.1850 ahead of FOMC Minutes

EUR/USD hovers around 1.1850 ahead of FOMC Minutes

EUR/USD stays on the back foot around 1.1850 in the European session on Wednesday, pressured by renewed US Dollar demand. Traders now look forward to the Minutes of the Fed's January monetary policy meeting for fresh signals on future rate cuts. 

GBP/USD defends 1.3550 after UK inflation data

GBP/USD defends 1.3550 after UK inflation data

GBP/USD is holding above 1.3550 in Wednesday's European morning, little changed following the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) data release. The UK inflation eased as expected in January, reaffirming bets for a March BoE interest rate cut, especially after Tuesday's weak employment report. 

Gold retains bullish bias amid Fed rate cut bets, ahead of Fed Minutes

Gold retains bullish bias amid Fed rate cut bets, ahead of Fed Minutes

Gold sticks to modest intraday gains through the early European session, reversing a major part of the previous day's heavy losses of more than 2%, to the $4,843-4,842 region or a nearly two-week low. That said, the fundamental backdrop warrants caution for bulls ahead of the FOMC Minutes, which will look for more cues about the US Federal Reserve's rate-cut path. 

Pi Network rally defies market pressure ahead of its first anniversary

Pi Network rally defies market pressure ahead of its first anniversary

Pi Network is trading above $0.1900 at press time on Wednesday, extending the weekly gains by nearly 8% so far. The steady recovery is supported by a short-term pause in mainnet migration, which reduces pressure on the PI token supply for Centralized Exchanges. The technical outlook focuses on the $0.1919 resistance as bullish momentum increases.

Mixed UK inflation data no gamechanger for the Bank of England

Mixed UK inflation data no gamechanger for the Bank of England

Food inflation plunged in January, but service sector price pressure is proving stickier. We continue to expect Bank of England rate cuts in March and June. The latest UK inflation read is a mixed bag for the Bank of England, but we doubt it drastically changes the odds of a March rate cut.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple face downside risk as bears regain control

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple face downside risk as bears regain control

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple remain under pressure on Wednesday, with the broader trend still sideways. BTC is edging below $68,000, nearing the lower consolidating boundary, while ETH and XRP also declined slightly, approaching their key supports.

