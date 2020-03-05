USD/JPY Price Analysis: There is a strong risk off move into the safe haven JPY currency

NEWS | | By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • USD/JPY trades over 1% lower on the session as the risk environment turns sour.
  • The price is now testing the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement level.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

USD/JPY has really pushed lower today after a strong bout of risk aversion.

Now the pair is over 1% lower and has dropped to levels not seen since September last year.

The 76.4% Fib zone is providing some support but much of the move is fundamentally based.

If there is a conclusive close below that level then the wave low of 104.84 could be tested.

Stocks have also pulled back and gold has shot higher confirming the move into risk-off assets.

USD/JPY sell off

Additonal Levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 106.35
Today Daily Change -1.16
Today Daily Change % -1.08
Today daily open 107.51
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109.79
Daily SMA50 109.48
Daily SMA100 109.19
Daily SMA200 108.38
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 107.69
Previous Daily Low 106.85
Previous Weekly High 111.68
Previous Weekly Low 107.51
Previous Monthly High 112.23
Previous Monthly Low 107.51
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.37
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 107.17
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.01
Daily Pivot Point S2 106.51
Daily Pivot Point S3 106.17
Daily Pivot Point R1 107.85
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.19
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.69

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD eyes fresh yearly high near 1.1230 amid coronavirus concerns

EUR/USD eyes fresh yearly high near 1.1230 amid coronavirus concerns

EUR/USD trades close to the yearly high of 1.1224 amid broad US dollar weakness, as the market mood worsens due to the coronavirus crisis. Investors are worried after California announced an emergency and the disease continues spreading.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Further upside remains capped below 1.2950

GBP/USD: Further upside remains capped below 1.2950

GBP/USD consolidates the latest uptick below 1.2950 as incoming BOE Governor Bailey seems to be in no rush to cut rates amid coronavirus outbreak. Broad US dollar weakness amid falling US Treasury yields also aids the upside. 

GBP/USD News

10-year US T-bond yield at new record lows, financial-heavy DJIA erases more than 3%

10-year US T-bond yield at new record lows, financial-heavy DJIA erases more than 3%

As flight-to-safety continues to dominate the financial markets on Thursday, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield extended its slide and touched a fresh all-time low of 0.902% during the American session.

Read more

Gold is shining as risk sentiment sours

Gold is shining as risk sentiment sours

Gold is nearly 2% higher on the session as stocks sell-off and the USD weakens. There is a key resistance nearby if the bulls can manage to keep up this momentum.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures