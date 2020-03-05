USD/JPY Price Analysis: There is a strong risk off move into the safe haven JPY currency

- USD/JPY trades over 1% lower on the session as the risk environment turns sour.
- The price is now testing the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement level.
USD/JPY Daily Chart
USD/JPY has really pushed lower today after a strong bout of risk aversion.
Now the pair is over 1% lower and has dropped to levels not seen since September last year.
The 76.4% Fib zone is providing some support but much of the move is fundamentally based.
If there is a conclusive close below that level then the wave low of 104.84 could be tested.
Stocks have also pulled back and gold has shot higher confirming the move into risk-off assets.
Additonal Levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.35
|Today Daily Change
|-1.16
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.08
|Today daily open
|107.51
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.79
|Daily SMA50
|109.48
|Daily SMA100
|109.19
|Daily SMA200
|108.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.69
|Previous Daily Low
|106.85
|Previous Weekly High
|111.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.51
|Previous Monthly High
|112.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.37
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.17
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.01
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.51
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.17
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.85
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.19
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.69
