USD/JPY Price Analysis: The pair is moving into a very congested price area

  • USD/JPY is trading just above flat on Thursday.
  • Between 105 and 106 there are multiple resistance zones.

USD/JPY daily chart

It's fair to say that USD/JPY has not been the most interesting currency pair over the last couple of months. The pair sprung into life when the Yen strength kicked in on 14th September. The previous wave low was broken and the price hit a low of 104.00 but then the pair caught a strong bid with some analysts suggesting BoJ intervention (unconfirmed). 

Since hitting the lows the price has retraced back to the mean value area of the previous consolidation (distribution). There are two key resistance levels to look out for now. First is the orange line at the current price point and the next one is right in the middle of the consolidation at 106.09. The latter is the stronger zone and it will be interesting to see if the bulls have enough power to get the price there. 

The indicators are still bearish. The MACD histogram is still red and the signal lines remain under the mid-zone. The Relative Strength Index has moved away from the oversold area but is still pretty low under the 50 area. 

This market is still making lower highs and lower lows so the pair will need some strength to break this trend from here. If the red level on the downside does get broken then it is back to the normal for the bears. For now, traders must keep a close eye on these resistance zones to see if there is a rejection. 

USD/JPY Technical Analysis

Additional levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 105.42
Today Daily Change 0.04
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 105.38
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 105.68
Daily SMA50 105.94
Daily SMA100 106.7
Daily SMA200 107.68
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 105.5
Previous Daily Low 104.88
Previous Weekly High 106.17
Previous Weekly Low 104.27
Previous Monthly High 107.05
Previous Monthly Low 105.1
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 105.26
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 105.12
Daily Pivot Point S1 105.01
Daily Pivot Point S2 104.64
Daily Pivot Point S3 104.39
Daily Pivot Point R1 105.63
Daily Pivot Point R2 105.87
Daily Pivot Point R3 106.25

 

 

Latest Forex News

