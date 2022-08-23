- USD/JPY sinks 100 pips and is losing more than 0.70% due to mixed US economic data.
- A bearish-engulfing candle pattern in the daily chart could pave the way for further losses.
- The USD/JPY is trading below the 100-hour EMA, with sellers keeping the fort afloat.
The USD/JPY plunges from weekly highs around 137.70 as US recession fears were fueled by mixed US economic data, dropping into contractionary territory, namely S&P Global Services and Composite PMIs, while the Manufacturing expanded. Nevertheless, traders took advantage of an overpriced US dollar and sent the major down. At the time of writing, the USD/JPY is trading at 136.39, below its opening price by 0.80%.
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The daily chart shows that a bearish-engulfing candle pattern is emerging, which could pave the way for further losses. However, it’s worth noting that the pair tested the August 19 daily low at 135.71, but sellers could not hold buyers from reclaiming the 136.00 figure. Even though a bearish-engulfing candle pattern is bearish, sellers will face solid support at 135.71, followed by the 50-day EMA at 135.52.
The one-hour scale depicts that the USD/JPY broke below a confluence of the S1 daily pivot and a downslope trendline, exacerbating a fall towards the S3 pivot at 135.91, where USD buyers stepped in. Nevertheless, they’re facing resistance at the 100-hour EMA at 136,39, which, once cleared, could pave the way towards the 137.00 figure. Nonetheless, the most likely scenario is that the USD/JPY head downwards due to a confluence of the indicators tilting the pair as bearish,
Therefore, the USD/JPY first support will be the S3 pivot at 135-90. Break below will expose the August 7 high at 135.58, followed by the 200-hour EMA at 134.98.
USD/JPY Key Technical Levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|136.39
|Today Daily Change
|-1.10
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.80
|Today daily open
|137.47
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|134.5
|Daily SMA50
|135.54
|Daily SMA100
|132.12
|Daily SMA200
|123.91
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|137.65
|Previous Daily Low
|136.7
|Previous Weekly High
|137.23
|Previous Weekly Low
|132.56
|Previous Monthly High
|139.39
|Previous Monthly Low
|132.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|137.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|137.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|136.9
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|136.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|135.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|137.85
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|138.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|138.79
