USD/JPY Price Analysis: Steady around 113.75, trapped within the 113.50-114.20 range

- USD/JPY slumps during the day, despite broad US dollar strength across the board.
- Lower US T-bond yields weighed on the USD/JPY pair, benefiting the Japanese yen.
- USD/JPY: Bullish above 114.00, otherwise range-bound, with 113.50 as strong support.
The USD/JPY slides during the New York session, down 0.21%, trading at 113.76 at the time of writing. As portrayed by US stock indices rising between 0.01% and 1.30%, market sentiment is upbeat, except for the Dow Jones Industrial losing 0.35%. In the FX market, risk-averse sentiment prevails, as safe-haven peers appreciate, thus favoring the Japanese yen, versus the greenback.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index, a basket of six currencies, rises almost half percent, up to 94.32. Contrarily, the US 10-year Treasury yield drops six basis points, sits at 1.519%, a tailwind for the USD/JPY, due to its high correlation.
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical analysis
4-hour chart
The USD/JPY is in consolidation within the 113.50-114.50 range. Furthermore, the 50 and the 100-simple moving averages (SMA’s) hover around 114.00, acting as a tailwind for price action in the last couple of days. It’s worth noticing that the 113.50 is a level respected by USD/JPY traders, in which the pair bounced off towards the top of the range. Nevertheless, the almost horizontal slope of the moving averages does not provide enough clues for the direction of the trend.
For USD bulls to resume the upward trend, they need to reclaim the 114.00 figure. In that ourcome, the following resistance on the way north would be the downslope trendline that travels from October 20 high towards November 1 high, around 114.30. A breach of the latter would expose the 2021 high at 114.70.
On the flip side, a break below 113.50 could open the way for further losses. The first demand zone would be 113.00, followed by the September 30 high at 112.00.
USD/JPY TECHNICAL SUPPORT/RESISTANCE LEVELS
|Overview
|Today last price
|113.7
|Today Daily Change
|-0.30
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26
|Today daily open
|114
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|113.68
|Daily SMA50
|111.64
|Daily SMA100
|110.9
|Daily SMA200
|109.57
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|114.22
|Previous Daily Low
|113.72
|Previous Weekly High
|114.31
|Previous Weekly Low
|113.26
|Previous Monthly High
|114.7
|Previous Monthly Low
|110.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|114.03
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|113.91
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|113.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|113.48
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|113.25
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|114.24
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|114.48
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|114.74
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
