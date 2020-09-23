USD/JPY Price Analysis: Spikes to one-week tops, around 105.25 region

- USD/JPY build on its momentum further beyond the key 105.00 psychological mark.
- Bullish oscillators on hourly charts support prospects for further appreciating move.
- A sustained move beyond the 105.20-30 area needed to confirm the bullish bias.
The USD/JPY pair caught some fresh bids during the early North American session and jumped to one-week tops, around the 105.25 region in the last hour. The pair has now moved back above 200-hour SMA for the first time in nearly two-week, which supports prospects for additional gains.
The constructive set-up is reinforced by the fact that oscillators on hourly charts have been gaining positive traction. However, technical indicators on the daily chart are yet to recover from the negative territory and thus, warrant some caution for aggressive bullish traders.
This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying beyond the 105.20-30 region before positioning for any further appreciating move. A convincing breakthrough should push the pair to the 105.55-60 intermediate resistance en-route the 105.80 region and the 106.00 mark.
On the flip side, any pullback towards the key 105.00 psychological mark might now be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the 104.80 area. This is closely followed by 100-hour SMA, around the 104.65 region, which if broken will negate any near-term bullish bias.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.2
|Today Daily Change
|0.27
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|104.93
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|105.71
|Daily SMA50
|105.98
|Daily SMA100
|106.71
|Daily SMA200
|107.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|105.08
|Previous Daily Low
|104.41
|Previous Weekly High
|106.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|104.27
|Previous Monthly High
|107.05
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.82
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.66
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.53
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.86
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|105.2
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105.48
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|105.88
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
