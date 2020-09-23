USD/JPY Price Analysis: Spikes to one-week tops, around 105.25 region

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/JPY build on its momentum further beyond the key 105.00 psychological mark.
  • Bullish oscillators on hourly charts support prospects for further appreciating move.
  • A sustained move beyond the 105.20-30 area needed to confirm the bullish bias.

The USD/JPY pair caught some fresh bids during the early North American session and jumped to one-week tops, around the 105.25 region in the last hour. The pair has now moved back above 200-hour SMA for the first time in nearly two-week, which supports prospects for additional gains.

The constructive set-up is reinforced by the fact that oscillators on hourly charts have been gaining positive traction. However, technical indicators on the daily chart are yet to recover from the negative territory and thus, warrant some caution for aggressive bullish traders.

This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying beyond the 105.20-30 region before positioning for any further appreciating move. A convincing breakthrough should push the pair to the 105.55-60 intermediate resistance en-route the 105.80 region and the 106.00 mark.

On the flip side, any pullback towards the key 105.00 psychological mark might now be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the 104.80 area. This is closely followed by 100-hour SMA, around the 104.65 region, which if broken will negate any near-term bullish bias.

USD/JPY 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 105.2
Today Daily Change 0.27
Today Daily Change % 0.26
Today daily open 104.93
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 105.71
Daily SMA50 105.98
Daily SMA100 106.71
Daily SMA200 107.7
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 105.08
Previous Daily Low 104.41
Previous Weekly High 106.17
Previous Weekly Low 104.27
Previous Monthly High 107.05
Previous Monthly Low 105.1
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 104.82
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 104.66
Daily Pivot Point S1 104.53
Daily Pivot Point S2 104.13
Daily Pivot Point S3 103.86
Daily Pivot Point R1 105.2
Daily Pivot Point R2 105.48
Daily Pivot Point R3 105.88

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD consolidating at lows after mixed US data, Powell awaited

EUR/USD consolidating at lows after mixed US data, Powell awaited

EUR/USD trades near a fresh two-month lo of 1.1671 after mixed US Markit PMIs, which anyway indicated economic expansion. Fed’s chair Powell to testify on the economic impacts of COVID-19 before the House Select Committee.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holds on to daily gains amid Brexit’s optimism

GBP/USD holds on to daily gains amid Brexit’s optimism

The GBP/USD pair consolidates around 1.2750, underpinned by EU Chief Brexit Negotiator Barnier's optimism on a post-Brexit trade deal. UK Business activity remains in expansion territory according to Markit.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD extends slide to fresh monthly lows, ready to test $1,860

XAU/USD extends slide to fresh monthly lows, ready to test $1,860

Metal resumed their decline on Wednesday.  Gold broke under $1,870/oz and tumbled to $1,864, the lowest in six weeks and slightly above the August low at $1,862.

Gold News

In search of the Bitcoin anchorage

In search of the Bitcoin anchorage

When the gates of heaven seemed to open, with the moon clearer than ever, selling came back to the crypto board. After the long winter of 2018/2019, hope was already exhausted, and the current setback is finishing with its remains. 

Read more

WTI flirts with the 200-day SMA below $40.00/bbl ahead of EIA

WTI flirts with the 200-day SMA below $40.00/bbl ahead of EIA

Prices of the WTI are alternating gains with losses below the key $40.00 mark per barrel on Wednesday.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures