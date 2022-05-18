- Reviving safe-haven demand benefitted the JPY and exerted pressure on USD/JPY.
- Modest USD strength, the Fed-BoJ policy divergence should help limit the downside.
- Sustained move beyond a descending trend line is needed to confirm the bullish bias.
The USD/JPY pair witnessed some selling during the early North American session and dropped to a fresh daily low, below the 129.00 round-figure mark in the last hour.
Concerns about slowing global economic growth continued weighing on investors' sentiment, which was evident from a fresh leg down in the equity markets. This, in turn, drove haven flows towards the Japanese yen and exerted some downward pressure on the USD/JPY pair.
From a technical perspective, spot prices, so far, have been struggling to find acceptance above the 100-period SMA on the 4-hour chart. Apart from this, the overnight failure near a two-week-old descending trend-line was seen as a key trigger for bearish traders.
The downside, however, seems cushioned amid modest US dollar strength, bolstered by some follow-through uptick in the US Treasury bond yields. This, along with the Fed-BoJ policy divergence, supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying around the USD/JPY pair.
Hence, any subsequent slide is more likely to find decent support near the 128.40 region, marking the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the 131.35-127.52 recent corrective slide. Some follow-through selling would make the USD/JPY pair vulnerable to breaking below the 128.00 mark.
The downward trajectory could further get extended back towards testing last week's swing low, around the mid-127.00s. Failure to defend the latter should pave the way for a further near-term depreciation and drag spot prices to the next relevant support, around the 127.10-127.00 zone.
On the flip side, the 129.00 mark, or the 38.2% Fibo. now seems to cap the immediate upside ahead of the 129.35-129.40 region (50% Fibo. level). This is followed by the descending trend-line, near the 129.60 region and the overnight swing high, near the 129.80 area.
The latter coincides with the 61.8% Fibo. level, which if cleared decisively will negate any near-term negative bias. Some follow-through buying beyond the 130.00 psychological mark will reaffirm the bullish outlook and lift the USD/JPY pair to the 130.45-130.50 supply zone.
USD/JPY 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|129.2
|Today Daily Change
|-0.24
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|129.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|129.3
|Daily SMA50
|125
|Daily SMA100
|120.03
|Daily SMA200
|116.17
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|129.78
|Previous Daily Low
|128.83
|Previous Weekly High
|131.35
|Previous Weekly Low
|127.52
|Previous Monthly High
|131.26
|Previous Monthly Low
|121.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|129.42
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|129.19
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|128.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|128.4
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|127.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|129.87
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|130.3
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|130.82
