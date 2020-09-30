USD/JPY Price Analysis: Sits near two-week tops, comfortably above mid-105.00s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/JPY reversed an early dip to 100-hour EMA and moved back closer to two-week tops.
  • The technical set-up still favours bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains.

The USD/JPY pair attracted some dip-buying near 100-hour EMA and moved back closer to daily tops, around the 105.70 region, during the early North American session. Bulls are likely to wait for some follow-through buying beyond the 105.80 region – or three-week tops set earlier this Wednesday – before placing fresh bets.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have been recovering from the negative territory. This coupled with the fact that oscillators on hourly charts maintained their bullish bias support prospects for additional gains. Hence, a move beyond the 106.00 mark, towards testing the 106.25-30 resistance zone, now looks a distinct possibility.

On the flip side, dips towards the 100-hour EMA, currently around mid-105.00s, might still be seen as a buying opportunity. That said, a convincing breakthrough, leading to a subsequent weakness below the 105.20-15 region will negate the constructive outlook and prompt some aggressive technical selling around the USD/JPY pair.

Bears might then drag the pair back below the key 105.00 psychological mark. The downward momentum could further get extended towards the 104.45 horizontal support before the USD/JPY pair eventually drops to multi-month lows, around the 104.00 round-figure mark.

USD/JPY 1-hourly chart

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 105.67
Today Daily Change 0.01
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 105.66
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 105.6
Daily SMA50 105.82
Daily SMA100 106.65
Daily SMA200 107.6
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 105.73
Previous Daily Low 105.34
Previous Weekly High 105.7
Previous Weekly Low 104
Previous Monthly High 107.05
Previous Monthly Low 105.1
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 105.58
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 105.49
Daily Pivot Point S1 105.42
Daily Pivot Point S2 105.19
Daily Pivot Point S3 105.03
Daily Pivot Point R1 105.81
Daily Pivot Point R2 105.97
Daily Pivot Point R3 106.21

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

