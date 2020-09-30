USD/JPY Price Analysis: Sits near two-week tops, comfortably above mid-105.00s

- USD/JPY reversed an early dip to 100-hour EMA and moved back closer to two-week tops.
- The technical set-up still favours bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains.
The USD/JPY pair attracted some dip-buying near 100-hour EMA and moved back closer to daily tops, around the 105.70 region, during the early North American session. Bulls are likely to wait for some follow-through buying beyond the 105.80 region – or three-week tops set earlier this Wednesday – before placing fresh bets.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have been recovering from the negative territory. This coupled with the fact that oscillators on hourly charts maintained their bullish bias support prospects for additional gains. Hence, a move beyond the 106.00 mark, towards testing the 106.25-30 resistance zone, now looks a distinct possibility.
On the flip side, dips towards the 100-hour EMA, currently around mid-105.00s, might still be seen as a buying opportunity. That said, a convincing breakthrough, leading to a subsequent weakness below the 105.20-15 region will negate the constructive outlook and prompt some aggressive technical selling around the USD/JPY pair.
Bears might then drag the pair back below the key 105.00 psychological mark. The downward momentum could further get extended towards the 104.45 horizontal support before the USD/JPY pair eventually drops to multi-month lows, around the 104.00 round-figure mark.
USD/JPY 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.67
|Today Daily Change
|0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|105.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|105.6
|Daily SMA50
|105.82
|Daily SMA100
|106.65
|Daily SMA200
|107.6
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|105.73
|Previous Daily Low
|105.34
|Previous Weekly High
|105.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|104
|Previous Monthly High
|107.05
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|105.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|105.49
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.19
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|105.81
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105.97
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.21
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces from the lows on hopes for a fiscal stimulus deal
EUR/USD has bounced off 1.17 as hopes for a new fiscal stimulus deal have risen. Earlier, US pending home sales and ADP Non-Farm Payrolls beat estimates. The chaotic US presidential debate weighed on sentiment beforehand.
GBP/USD hits 1.29 on better market mood
GBP/USD is trading around 1.29, up from the lows. The safe-haven dollar is falling amid fresh hopes for a fiscal stimulus deal. Concerns about Brexit and the British coronavirus situation weighed on the pound earlier.
XAU/USD rallies back to $1900 mark, lacks follow-through
Gold reversed an intraday dip to 100-hour EMA, around the $1882-81 region. Mixed oscillators on hourly/daily charts warrant some caution for bullish traders. Any further move up might be seen as a selling opportunity amid stronger USD.
Presidential Debate: Stocks set to suffer on Trump's refusal to accept the results
President Trump and rival Biden clashed in a chaotic shouting match. Biden's initial lack of sharpness may boost tighten the elections. Trump's refusal to accept the result and embrace of white supremacists increase the chance of violence.
WTI clinches daily highs near $39.50 ahead of EIA
Prices of the barrel of the American benchmark for the sweet light crude oil are partially fading Tuesday’s pullback and manage to regain the $39.50 region ahead of key supply data.